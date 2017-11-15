OTHS band marches to best-ever finish at Grand Nationals

More Videos 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School Pause 1:37 Plans for new Mascoutah electric transmission line 1:13 Leukemia strikes young Belleville girl battling cancer 1:34 Ruben Mendoza may be honored with statue in Granite City 2:52 Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 1:10 Meet the new owner of Broadway Battery & Services 0:25 Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:44 Aviston Legion packed full before Queen of Hearts drawing 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

OTHS Marching Panthers take home its ‘highest-ever finish’ at Grand National semi-finals Here is a time lapse of the O'Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers the field show performance, called "The White Canvas," during the Bands of America Grand National Championship semi-finals in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana from Nov. 8-11. The group placed 14th of 37 national bands. Here is a time lapse of the O'Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers the field show performance, called "The White Canvas," during the Bands of America Grand National Championship semi-finals in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana from Nov. 8-11. The group placed 14th of 37 national bands. Bands of America via Facebook

