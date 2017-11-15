More Videos

  • Shiloh-O’Fallon honors military at Salute to Scott event

    Hundreds visited Gateway Classic Cars in O'Fallon for the 23rd Annual Salute To Scott Tribute and Business Expo sponsored by the O'Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, city of O'Fallon, village of Shiloh and the Military Affairs Committee on Friday, Nov. 10.

Hundreds visited Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon for the 23rd Annual Salute To Scott Tribute and Business Expo sponsored by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, city of O’Fallon, village of Shiloh and the Military Affairs Committee on Friday, Nov. 10. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com
Hundreds visited Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon for the 23rd Annual Salute To Scott Tribute and Business Expo sponsored by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, city of O’Fallon, village of Shiloh and the Military Affairs Committee on Friday, Nov. 10. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

O'Fallon Progress

Hundreds flock to O’Fallon for annual Salute to Scott event

By Robyn L. Kirsch

rkirsch@bnd.com

November 15, 2017 10:48 AM

UPDATED November 15, 2017 01:52 PM

Many from Scott Air Force Base descended upon Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon Friday for the 23rd annual Salute to Scott Tribute and Business Expo, sponsored by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, city of O’Fallon and the village of Shiloh.

This year, the event wasn’t held in June at the O’Fallon Community Park, as it has been traditionally, because of scheduling conflicts with the Scott Air Force Base 2017 Air Show commemorating the base’s 100-year anniversary.

“We weren’t going to have our Salute to Scott. We were going to delay it this year, but all of our members were like, ‘You have got to have Salute to Scott,’ ” Debbie Arell-Martinez, chamber of commerce executive director, said.

So that’s what they did, and hundreds heard the call.

O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach called the four-hour event “a great success.”

“We’re happy that so many decided to come out and see what the O’Fallon and Shiloh community have to offer military members and their families,” Roach said.

Over 70 vendors set up tables highlighting their businesses, skills and specials for military members such as discounts and services.

Among the vendors were businesses, as well as not-for-profit organizations, like the Sgt. Charles A. Fricke Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 805 and the American Legion Post 137.

Several restaurants offered complimentary food samples for attendees to enjoy. A “Kids Zone” was also available with multiple blow-up activity centers available with the help of Skyline Church in O’Fallon.

The O’Fallon Township High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets performed drills on a stage during the event, too.

O’Fallon Fire Rescue also gave children instructional tours of their fire engines.

Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch

