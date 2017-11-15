Hundreds flock to O’Fallon for annual Salute to Scott event

More Videos 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School Pause 1:10 Meet the new owner of Broadway Battery & Services 1:34 Ruben Mendoza may be honored with statue in Granite City 1:13 Leukemia strikes young Belleville girl battling cancer 0:44 Aviston Legion packed full before Queen of Hearts drawing 2:52 Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 0:25 Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shiloh-O’Fallon honors military at Salute to Scott event Hundreds visited Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon for the 23rd Annual Salute To Scott Tribute and Business Expo sponsored by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, city of O’Fallon, village of Shiloh and the Military Affairs Committee on Friday, Nov. 10. Hundreds visited Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon for the 23rd Annual Salute To Scott Tribute and Business Expo sponsored by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, city of O’Fallon, village of Shiloh and the Military Affairs Committee on Friday, Nov. 10. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

Hundreds visited Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon for the 23rd Annual Salute To Scott Tribute and Business Expo sponsored by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, city of O’Fallon, village of Shiloh and the Military Affairs Committee on Friday, Nov. 10. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com