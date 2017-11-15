OTHS rolls to victory in first tournament of the season

The O’Fallon Township boys bowling team won the Gold Division of Zach LeCuyer Invitational over the weekend at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.
The Panthers actually fielded two teams in the tournament, which featured 30 squads spread out into three divisions.
O’Fallon’s “A” team of Mark Hoerner, Hayden Juenger, Donny Richards, Eli Rosenberg, Matthew Doyle, Kameron Rachell and Josh Herran won the Gold Division title.
The other OTHS, made up of Jordan Peacock, Ryan Komm, Jonathan Brewer, Larry Carter, Aiden Toohey, and Kolson Mendelsohn, finished eighth.
“Both teams bowled well this past weekend,” said OTHS coach Mike Imes. “(It’s) always nice to start on a positive note.”
The A-team rolled games of 1,123; 1,111; 997; 1,045; 1,051; and 1,037 for a total of 6,364 pins — 99 better than second-place Collinsville in the Gold Division, which also fielded two teams for the tournament. Alton finished third, 265 pins back of the Panthers.
Harrisburg won the Silver Division, while Granite City was the top team in the Bronze Division.
Hoerner was the top bowler for O’Fallon. He had games of 233, 236, 258, 236, 290, and 197 for a total of 1,450 pins (a 241 average) on the day. He finished second overall individually, just two pins behind tournament champion Tyler Hunter of Freeburg. However, Hoerner’s 290 was good for high-game honors on the day. His 258 was also the 15th best game of the day among all bowlers.
Of bowlers who participated in all six games, Komm, who finished 11th individually, was the next best O’Fallon bowler. He carried a 214 average for the tournament. Juenger had a 212 average. Richards was next with a 209 average, then Brewer (199), Carter (188). All also participated in six games.
Also for OTHS, Rosenberg, who participated in five games, averaged a 197, including one game of 258. Toohey averaged 192 in five games. Doyle had a 204 average in four games. Peacock had a 184 average over four games. Mendelsohn had a 165 average over three games. Rachell had a 192 average in two games, and Herran had a 201 in his one game.
