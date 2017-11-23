St. Clare Catholic School honor rolls

Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Garrett Busch, Cami Crouch, Valerie Finck, Cale Gundlach, Sabrina Hardy, Jack Hiller, Quin Rackers, Maddie Schillinger, Hall Triplett and Michael Urbanski.
High honors: Jon Colson Jr., Caitlin Conrad, Josie Germain, Andrew Hong, Katelyn Knaust, Madison Luechtefeld, Julia Millikin, Conor Price, Sophie Reilly, Connor Sorgea, Dorothy Tate, Ava Taylor, Ben Wagener and Morgan Wagner.
Honor roll: Brice Baldus, Jack Eberhart, Nicole Mastroianni, Julia Nugent, Gavin Sohn, Brandon Weyhaupt and Kyle Zimmerman.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Kate Adkins, Tia Golder, Ben Gorazd, Natalie Hale, Kelly Hayden, Ben Hug, Lily Kampwerth, Niki Thoman, Shyanne Thompson and Julia Whitworth.
High honors: Max Bruening, Jack Costello, Kerry Costello, Colin Fleming, Matthew Hettenhausen, Nick Jansen, Aidan Kelly, John Martin, Adam McCollum, Kiley McMinn, Ava Pace, Jack Rineberg, Adeline Smith, Keegan Umali and Ryan Voss.
Honor roll: Alyssa Broeckling and Drew Ferguson.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Sam Hiller, Beatrice McCoy, Josh Maher, Isabella Ponciroli and Andrew Rottschalk.
High Honors: David Barker, Michael Barker, Nathan Finck, Alex Hattan, Jack Hong, Anya Kenney and Audrey Smith.
Honor Roll: Lyndi Kaufman, Will Kinsella, Emerson Nieroda and Ian Taylor.
Comments