Church 5K to benefit 12-year-old girl fighting cancer

Again this year, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 205 Rasp St. in O’Fallon, will be hosting the Holiday Hilltop 5K Run/Walk. The event will be Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 9 a.m. This year’s run will benefit Cori White.
Cori is a vibrant, 12-year-old, O’Fallon seventh-grader. She enjoys riding horses, Cardinals baseball, taking part in Civil Air Patrol, playing the flute in the school band, and hanging out with friends.
In March of this year, she found a small lump near her collar bone. By May, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She has undergone several rounds of chemotherapy, and after recent scans, it was determined she will have to continue with stronger treatments and possible radiation to follow.
Although this has been a tough road for her, her spirit remains strong, even when she unable to do the things she used to do. She continues to go to school and participate in any activities she’s able to. She has maintained a remarkable attitude throughout this fight and continues to be an inspiration for her family, friends, and all who have the opportunity to meet her.
Cori hopes to be able to provide support to other kids going through the battle with cancer by sharing her story. She has recently written a song with an organization called, “Maryville Kids Rock Cancer,” which provides music therapy to kids going through the cancer battle. Cori was asked to sing her song at an fundraising event, because her lyrics were so powerful and encouraging and the therapists felt it would provide hope and strength to other kids her age.
Cori’s family plans to use the funds raised to help with the cost of medical bills, any supplies she may need not covered by insurance, as well as costs related to Cori’s family being able to be with her during treatments.
If you are interested in donating, there are three levels of sponsors: gold, silver, and bronze. Gold is a donation of $100 or more. Silver is a donation of $50, and bronze is a donation of $25.
Attendance prizes will also be awarded at the run, and there will also be a raffle and silent auction. Once again, there will also be live Christmas music along the course.
Any cash donations or items you would like to donate would be greatly appreciated. All sponsor names will be displayed on the back of the official race T-shirt.
Questions may be directed to the Corpus Christi parish office at 618-624-5814 or email holidayhilltop@gmail.com.
