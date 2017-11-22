Parade to kick off Christmas season in O’Fallon

The O’Fallon Illuminated Holiday Parade will march into town this Saturday, Nov. 25.
“Let’s make sure this long-time holiday tradition continues for years to come,” said Beth Ortega, who recently took the reigns of this year’s parade efforts. “We have a tradition that dates back generations, and we plan to keep it going for years to come.”
The route for the parade has changed from previous years. This year, the parade will step off at 6 p.m. from Parkview and 7th Street and proceed to S. Lincoln before turning north and heading to State Street. Once reaching State Street, the parade will turn east and head to Vine Street, where it will then turn south and cross the railroad tracks, finally stopping at “Santa’s Village” at the parking lot near 1st Street and Vine (the future home of the downtown pavilion).
“I hope that everyone will line the streets of O’Fallon and help us march in the holiday season. The lighted parade will be a joy for all ages and an ongoing O’Fallon community tradition,” O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach said.
New this year, immediately following the parade, will be the first annual “Santa’s Village Expo” — a fun community gathering at the parking lot near 1st Street and Vine Street that will have refreshments, prizes, Santa visits, s’mores, and much more.
“Visit with Santa, enjoy some refreshments and even have a chance to win great prizes from some of our local merchants and restaurants,” Ortega said.
Information about the parade and expo, as well as how to register to walk in the parade or sponsor a float can be found at ofallonholidayparade.com.
Tinsel around Town
A couple weeks after the parade, the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce is planning more special holiday fun in downtown.
“Tinsel Around Town” will be on Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown O’Fallon. Get wrapped up in the holiday ambiance as you shop local, enjoy strolling carolers, take pictures with Santa at his hut, and warm up around the fire pit. In addition to shops and restaurants offering specials and goodies, music will fill the air as the O’Fallon Township High School Madrigals roam First Street from noon to 2 p.m.
Just outside the chamber office, 116 E. First St., you can pick up a hot cider and receive a complimentary professional photo taken by Studio 50 (digital copy only, no prints will be made).
Visitors who check-in at a downtown business on Facebook and post a public selfie or photo from inside the business while using the hashtag #TinselAroundTown will be entered to win a $100 gift card to the business where they checked in. Each mobile check-in qualifies for a separate entry into the drawing (four check-ins means four entries).
Santa will also be in his hut at the end of E. First Street and welcomes visitors from noon to 4 p.m.
