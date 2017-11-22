O’Fallon ‘volunteer hero’ helps build houses for families in need

More Videos 2:12 Habitat Hero shares why he puts in his all for others Pause 1:45 Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle 1:46 Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:15 Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent 2:59 Hear why 'A Christmas Story' actor is excited to come to the metro-east 1:29 Belleville's Christkindlmarkt opens Friday 0:35 Hofbrauhaus to open next year 1:38 Get a look inside the new Peacock Bakery and Cafe Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Habitat Hero shares why he puts in his all for others Jim Campbell of the Lewis and Clark Habitat For Humanity O’Fallon chapter, was recently honored with the Habitat For Humanity Volunteer Hero Award during the Annual Southern Illinois Habitat For Humanity conference in Champaign. Jim Campbell of the Lewis and Clark Habitat For Humanity O’Fallon chapter, was recently honored with the Habitat For Humanity Volunteer Hero Award during the Annual Southern Illinois Habitat For Humanity conference in Champaign. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

Jim Campbell of the Lewis and Clark Habitat For Humanity O’Fallon chapter, was recently honored with the Habitat For Humanity Volunteer Hero Award during the Annual Southern Illinois Habitat For Humanity conference in Champaign. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com