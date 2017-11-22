OTHS boys bowl over competition at Plainfield tournament

The O’Fallon Township boys bowling team won 44-team Plainfield North Invite on Saturday.
“Great team effort,” OTHS coach Mikes Imes commented.
Eli Rosenberg averaged 229 for OTHS and won individual honors. Rosenberg had games of 236, 233, and 244 for 713 series in the morning session. He rolled games of 221, 246, and 194 for a 661 series in the afternoon for a tournament-best 1,374 total pins. Rosenberg was 13 pins better than second-place finisher Bryce Schmitz of La-Salle Peru.
Hayden Juenger was fourth, and Matthew Doyle finished 15th in the tournament, individually.
Never miss a local story.
Juenger clipped 1,356 in his six games. He rolled games of 279, 206, and 194 for 679 series in the morning and had games of 257, 206, and 214, good for a 677 series in the afternoon.
Doyle had games of 174, 267, and 169, for a 610 series in the morning. In the afternoon, he had games of 224, 244, and 208, for a 676 series — 1,286 total pins for the tournament.
Also for OTHS, Mark Hoerner rolled games of 185, 198, and 210, for a total of 593. He played in two of three matches in the afternoon, scoring 233 and 174, for a even 1,000 pins in the tournament.
Donny Richardo had games of 182, 202, and 235 (619) series in the morning. He rolled two games in the afternoon session, 212 and 176, giving him 1,007 pins for the tournament.
Josh Herran and Kameron Rachell rolled a single games in the afternoon for OTHS, a 217 and 178, respectively.
For the tournament, the Panthers knocked down 6,418 pins. That was 212 better than second-place Minooka.
East match
Hoerner and Rosenberg led OTHS to a 27-13 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville East in a home match on Nov. 16. Rosenberg led the team with a 666 series, and Hoerner followed close behind with a 651 series. The JV boys lost one game by 12 pins and total pins by 28 pins in a very close 5-2 loss. Junior Ryan Komm led the team with a 601 series.
Comments