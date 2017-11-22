Herb Roach
Herb Roach
Herb Roach

O'Fallon Progress

Mayor is thankful for all of O’Fallon’s many volunteers

By Herb Roach

Mayor of O’Fallon

November 22, 2017 04:35 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 04:35 PM

On Thursday this week, Americans across the country will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving Day in America is a time to offer thanks, to get together with family and friends, and to enjoy the traditional culinary delights of the holiday. I hope that everyone has a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving. Please be sure to reflect on the things that you are thankful for. I, for one, am very thankful to be your mayor.

While celebrating this holiday, it is also important for us to reflect on an important part of our community — those that we too often take for granted and just think that they will always be there. Those that really make O’Fallon the place that we all want to call home.

I speak of those that volunteer untold hours without pay and little, if any, recognition. They are the ones that help our youth and school programs, our churches, our elderly, our veterans, our disabled, our needy individuals and families, those that fight our fires, and those that help our community in general.

Without you our city would not be what it is. I’m grateful for all that you do and want to say, thank you.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As you gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving, please pause for a minute to express your thanks for the bounty of blessings we all enjoy, which includes our volunteers. America is a land of abundance, prosperity, and hope, and we should not take for granted the things that make our city and our country great: a firm foundation of freedom, justice, and equality; a belief in democracy and the rule of law; and our fundamental rights to gather, speak, and worship freely.

Thanksgiving is also a time for us to reach out to those in our community who are less fortunate. O’Fallon’s local charities and non-profit groups work hard throughout the year to provide programs and services for those less fortunate and it is through the dedication of these groups and the community’s generosity that numerous families in O’Fallon will experience a happy and peaceful holiday season.

As residents of O’Fallon, you should always be able to reach out to your elected officials and ask questions about what is happening in O’Fallon. Having open communications is important to me and something I care very deeply about. Thank you for reading, and please remember, my door is always open.

Happy Thanksgiving.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

    O'Fallon's New Life in Christ Church sponsored a town hall open forum with O'Fallon Township High School District 203 administrators on the need for solutions to racial diversity issues.

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School
OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge 5:59

OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge
Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville 2:52

Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville

View More Video