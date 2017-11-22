OTHS students provide 11,000 meals for families overseas

About 80 students and adults from different clubs mixed, sealed and packaged 11,000 rice-soy and vegetable meals for a couple of hours Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the O’Fallon Township High School cafeteria. From left are senior Kristin Smith, junior Mohammed Ashkar, OTHS staff Leah Wilson, Mekai Henderson, senior Regan Hutchison, and senior Miya Christensen. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com