From left are Korte & Luitjohan project engineer Kyle Luitjohan, project superintendent Justin Benhoff, project manager Del Scott and vice president Gregg Korte, and Washington County Board member Gary Suedmeyer.
From left are Korte & Luitjohan project engineer Kyle Luitjohan, project superintendent Justin Benhoff, project manager Del Scott and vice president Gregg Korte, and Washington County Board member Gary Suedmeyer. Provided
From left are Korte & Luitjohan project engineer Kyle Luitjohan, project superintendent Justin Benhoff, project manager Del Scott and vice president Gregg Korte, and Washington County Board member Gary Suedmeyer. Provided

O'Fallon Progress

Korte & Luitjohan recognized for work on Washington County Courthouse

The News Leader

November 22, 2017 04:58 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 05:00 PM

Korte & Luitjohan Contractors in Highland has been selected as a finalist in the Under $25 Million Category of the Associated General Contractors of Missouri Keystone Awards for the company’s renovation of the Washington County Courthouse in Nashville, Ill.

Keystone Awards are given to contractors who exhibit excellence in achieving solutions to the obstacles and challenges faced during a construction project.

“We are pleased to have this project in our portfolio of work, and thankful to all who helped make it such a success,” the company said in a statement.

Pete and Jane Korte, Gregg and Celeste Korte, project manager Del Scott, superintendent, Justin Benhoff, and project engineer Kyle Luitjohan were present to receive the award at the Construction Awards Gala on Nov. 9. Accepting the award for the Washington County Board was Gary Suedmeyer, with David Meyer, David Ibendahl, Willie Spenner, Kate Muenter and Eric Brammeier also attending.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Korte & Luitjohan Contractors is a full-service, design-build, construction management, and general contracting firm based in Highland. Since its founding in 1958, the company has provided quality construction throughout the Metro St. Louis area and Southern and Central Illinois. Korte & Luitjohan offers design-build, construction management, general contracting, and pre-construction services for commercial, healthcare, educational, religious, historical renovation, infrastructure, and industrial facilities.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

    O'Fallon's New Life in Christ Church sponsored a town hall open forum with O'Fallon Township High School District 203 administrators on the need for solutions to racial diversity issues.

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School
OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge 5:59

OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge
Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville 2:52

Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville

View More Video