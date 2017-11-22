Korte & Luitjohan recognized for work on Washington County Courthouse

Korte & Luitjohan Contractors in Highland has been selected as a finalist in the Under $25 Million Category of the Associated General Contractors of Missouri Keystone Awards for the company’s renovation of the Washington County Courthouse in Nashville, Ill.
Keystone Awards are given to contractors who exhibit excellence in achieving solutions to the obstacles and challenges faced during a construction project.
“We are pleased to have this project in our portfolio of work, and thankful to all who helped make it such a success,” the company said in a statement.
Pete and Jane Korte, Gregg and Celeste Korte, project manager Del Scott, superintendent, Justin Benhoff, and project engineer Kyle Luitjohan were present to receive the award at the Construction Awards Gala on Nov. 9. Accepting the award for the Washington County Board was Gary Suedmeyer, with David Meyer, David Ibendahl, Willie Spenner, Kate Muenter and Eric Brammeier also attending.
Korte & Luitjohan Contractors is a full-service, design-build, construction management, and general contracting firm based in Highland. Since its founding in 1958, the company has provided quality construction throughout the Metro St. Louis area and Southern and Central Illinois. Korte & Luitjohan offers design-build, construction management, general contracting, and pre-construction services for commercial, healthcare, educational, religious, historical renovation, infrastructure, and industrial facilities.
