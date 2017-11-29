OTHS students of the month are both scholar athletes

More Videos 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School Pause 1:36 Pro- and anti-Trump voices sound off in St. Charles before speech 2:02 What do public employees make compared to you? 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:52 Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 1:52 The Edge is adding a new indoor go-kart track 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 2:38 Emerson award winners have different teaching styles but same result ... excellence 3:48 Learn why this family is excited for an all-abilities playground in Highland 1:13 College show choir director's energy draws 65 performers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

OTHS students of the month talk balancing academics, athletics Every month two senior students, a male and female student, are selected as O’Fallon Township High School Students of the Month by OTHS staff and instructors to highlight academic excellence and integrity exhibited by students with active involvement in various academic, civic and athletic groups. November 2017 OTHS Students of the Month are Garrett Blenkush and Caitlin Lloyd. Every month two senior students, a male and female student, are selected as O’Fallon Township High School Students of the Month by OTHS staff and instructors to highlight academic excellence and integrity exhibited by students with active involvement in various academic, civic and athletic groups. November 2017 OTHS Students of the Month are Garrett Blenkush and Caitlin Lloyd. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

