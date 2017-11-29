Woody Allmind, president-elect of O’Fallon’s Rotary Club, was dressed for the occasion Saturday at the O’Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade.
Curt Libbra
Megan Shanks rides on a snow-producing float built by the Van Etten family during the O’Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Seth Schwendeman shows off his light saber at the O’Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade.
Micah Hughes, 5, of Caseyville jumps for joy as the O’Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade passes.
Luke Rosborg, 5, laughs at his older brother Zachary, 9, as they await the start of the O’Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 25. The boys’ older brother was marching in the parade as part of the Shiloh Middle School Band.
From left, Austin Hayden, Isaac Hayden, Alexa Hayden, and Jillian Hayden, owners of Maine Chimney Sweep in Belleville, participated in the O’Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 25.
O’Fallon Township High School Marching Band members Nick Flath (in green) and Connor Bleisch (behind) were decked out for the season as the band played in the O’Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday.
Students from DanceStation in O’Fallon twirl their way along the route for the O’Fallon Christmas parade. From left are Kasey Sharpe, Savannah Downey, and Sydney Osborne.
O’Fallon firefighters Scott and Doug Hubbard wave to the crowd during the O’Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 25.
The O’Fallon Police Department color guard helped lead the O’Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade.
Re/Max Preferred Realtors had a float in the O’Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade.
The Bugger family had a float in the O’Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade. Riding on it are Brittani Jackson and Brianna Martin, who is holding Danica Jackson.
The VFW Post 805 color guard helps lead the O’Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade.
