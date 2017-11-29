OTHS junior Lauren Tomaszewski took home a first-place medal for her 1,342 six-game total at the Triad Invitational on Saturday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.
O'Fallon Progress

OTHS girls win Triad tournament

By Curt Libbra

clibbra@bnd.com

November 29, 2017 10:48 AM

The O’Fallon Township girls bowling team got off to a great start for the season, winning the Triad Invitational on Saturday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

OTHS posted a total score of 6,141 for six games, 776 pins ahead of second-place Salem in the tournament’s 10-team Gold Division.

The team was led by junior Lauren Tomaszewski, who also took home a first-place medal for her 1,342 six-game total and high game of 256. Tomaszewski was 13 pins better than Elizabeth Davis of Harrisburg, who finished in second place individually.

Junior Madison Thornton shot a 721 series in the morning block and finished in third place overall as an individual.

Sophomores Natalie Heltne and Mary Orf also contributed with scores 247 and 244, respectively.

Boys defeat Collinsville

The O’Fallon Township boys bowling team won its second conference match of the season, rolling over the Collinsville Kahoks 29-11 on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

Hayden Juenger led the way with a 725 series. Eli Rosenberg was second in series with 686, and Mark Hoerner was close behind with a 675 series.

The O’Fallon JV dropped to 0-2. They have lost by less than 25 pins in both matches, to Collinsville and Belleville East.

