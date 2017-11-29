OTHS girls basketball team runs off to a 4-0 start

The O’Fallon Township girls basketball team is off to a 4-0 start after winning all of its games in its own Thanksgiving tournament.
Despite being undefeated, O’Fallon had to settle for second place in the fourth annual O’Fallon Tipoff Classic at OTHS. The eight-team tournament was set up in two pools, with the four Southwestern Conference schools in the tournament — OTHS, Edwardsville, Belleville East and Belleville West — in one pool. The SWC teams then played four games each against the non-league teams in the other pool, McCluer North, Hazelwood Central, and Metro — all of St. Louis — as well as Chatham Glenwood.
Edwardsville also went 4-0, but since OTHS and Edwardsville didn’t play one another, the tournament championship was decided by defense — points allowed. In the four games, Edwardsville gave up 21 less points than OTHS did.
Sydney Thurwalker and Izzy Akoro were named to the All-Tournament Team.
OTHS 55 Hazelwood Central 47
Lady Panthers finished the Tipoff Classic a win over a very good Hazelwood Central team, 55-47, on Nov. 22.
Again, OTHS featured a balanced scoring attach. Thurwalker was the leading scorer with 14. Akoro and Stubblefield each had 12 points and Best had nine.
Seven O’Fallon players scored in the game.
OTHS 65 McCluer North 26
O’Fallon dismantled McCluer North High School, of St. Louis, earlier in the day Nov. 22. OTHS jumped out to a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, winning by a final count of 65-26.
Ashley Schloer and Thurwalker tied for top honors in scoring with 14 points each. Makayla Best added 11. For the game, nine Panthers found their way into the scoring column.
OTHS 54 Metro 35
O’Fallon ran out to a 19-10 against Metro High School from St. Louis on Nov. 21, but had trimmed the Panthers’ lead to 28-22 at the half.
The third quarter saw OTHS pull away, though. O’Fallon outscored Metro 17-7 in the third stanza en route to a 54-33 victory.
Akoro had 13 points for OTHS. Also scoring in double digits for the Panthers were Thurwalker, who had 12 points, and Jayla Stubblefield, who had 10.
OTHS 68 Chatham Glenwood 51
O’Fallon Township started its season with a win Nov. 18 over Chatham Glenwood, 68-51, in the opening round of the O’Fallon Tipoff Classic.
The Panthers outscored the Titans 14-8 in the first quarter and led 29-24 at half. OTHS ran away in the second half, outscoring Chatham 18-12 in the third quarter and 21-15 in the fourth.
The Panthers had eight girls crack the scoring column. Thurwalker was the leading scorer for the Panthers with 16. Best had 12 for OTHS, followed by Stubblefield (11), and Akoro (nine).
