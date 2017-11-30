Winter break starts the week of Dec. 18
O’Fallon-Shiloh public and private schools hop into the holiday season the week of Monday, Dec. 18 with the beginning of winter break.
O’Fallon District 90
District
The second quarter ends Tuesday, Dec. 19 for O’Fallon Community Consolidated SD 90, and winter break starts the following day, Wednesday, Dec. 20.
School resumes Thursday, Jan. 4.
The District 90 Board of Education will have a public meeting concerning the district’s tax levy at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 with a regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m. at the district office at 118 E. Washington St.
Evans
The Boy Scouts of America groups will hold meetings from 6:15 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 in the gymnasium and music room at LaVerna Evans Elementary School, 802 Dartmouth Drive in O’Fallon. Another meeting is slated from 6:15 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14. For more information, call Jennifer Hoormann at 314-550-5399 or email jenhoormann@gmail.com.
Evans’ Papa John’s Night is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the O’Fallon Papa John’s, 300 Southview Plaza, where a percentage of will be donated to Evans. For more information, email Leigh Anne Gentry at lgentry@of90.net.
The Girl Scouts groups will hold meetings from 6:15 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 in the music room at Evans. For more information, call 618-567-4937 or email Stacy Young at skucenas@yahoo.com.
From 2:20 to 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, the second-grade music program assembly will be in the gymnasium at Evans. The same program is also slated from 7 to 8 p.m.
Evans’ Santa’s Cottage is available for students Monday, Dec. 11 and Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Gingerbread House Night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 in the gymnasium.
At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, there will be a sing-a-long holiday assembly, followed by 2:15 p.m. classroom parties.
Carriel
Amelia Carriel Junior High Dance Team Parents’ Night Out is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 in the gymnasium and cafetorium at 451 N. 7 Hills Road.
Art Club meets from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 12.
Girl Scouts Troop 547 meets from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 in Sunshine Room B. For more information, email Lynn Hoffman at lhoffman@of90.net.
ECO Team meets from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 and 13.
The sixth-grade Nature Camp Dance in the cafetorium from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. For more information, email Jeff Brokering at jbrokering@of90.net.
Jazz Band auditions will be in the band room from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Dec. 15.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, CJHS will host the Fulton Junior High Winter Chorus Concert in the cafetorium. The same time on the following day, Thursday, Dec. 14, CJHS will have its Winter Chorus Concert.
From 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, the O’Fallon Police Department is hosting its annual Breakfast with Santa in the CJHS cafetorium with a complimentary breakfast provided, activities and holiday entertainment available for children.
From 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, the CJHS and FJHS Writing Club is having a book signing at the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza.
Fulton
The Fulton Junior High School Scholar Bowl Team tryouts are slated from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 7 at 307 Kyle Road. For more information, email Alex Herrell at aherrell@of90.net.
The Student Council meets from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 in the library.
The “Christmas in O’Town Concert” will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 at O’Fallon Township High School, 600 S. Smiley St.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 is the sixth annual Holiday Hilltop 5K and 1/2 mile Fun Run/Walk at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 205 Rasp St. in Shiloh. The fundraiser benefits Cori White, a 12-year-old FJHS seventh-grade student with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. For more information, visit www.holidayhilltop.org, call 618-447-1670, or email holidayhilltop@gmail.com.
PTO meets from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 in the library.
Yearbook Club will meet from 7:40 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, CJHS will host the Fulton Junior High Winter Chorus Concert in the cafetorium. The same time the following day, Thursday, Dec. 14, CJHS will have its Winter Chorus Concert.
From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Fellowship Christian Athletes will meet in the Cafe.
A Teacher Appreciation Breakfast is slated from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 in the cafetorium.
Hinchcliffe
The Read and Run Kick Off is on Monday, Dec. 11 at Hinchcliffe Elementary School, 1050 Ogle Road. For more information, call 618-632-8406.
Hosted by PTO, the Holiday House will be available from Wednesday, Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 15 in the music room.
For students with a December birthday, the PTO will provide birthday cupcakes during lunch periods Friday, Dec. 15.
Kampmeyer
The Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary School Santa’s Cottage will be available Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8 at 707 N. Smiley St. For more information, call 618-632-6391 or email Amy Jones at aejones@of90.net.
The Pre-K Holiday Show is slated for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 in the gymnasium.
The second-grade musical is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 in the gymnasium.
Winter classroom parties are slated for Tuesday, Dec. 19.
Schaefer
The Marie Schaefer Elementary School second-grade music program will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 at 505 S. Cherry St. For more information, call 618-632-3621.
The PTO meets from 6:30 to 6:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 in the gymnasium.
PTO movie night is slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 in the gymnasium.
Beginning Friday, Dec. 8, “Hats on for Daren” days will be celebrated once a month for the remainder of the school year to raise funds for the daytime custodian, Daren Harding, who is battling cancer again. Students can wear a hat for $1.
Central 104
District
O’Fallon Central School District 104 second quarter ends Thursday, Dec. 21, marking the beginning of winter break with an early dismissal.
School resumes Thursday, Jan. 4.
The Central School Board will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at the district office, 309 Hartman Lane in O’Fallon.
Central Elementary
The Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports Celebration is slated for Friday, Dec. 1.
The Christmas play is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 in the gymnasium.
A noon early dismissal is slated for Thursday, Dec. 21 at Central Elementary School, 309 Hartman Lane.
JAMS
A 12:30 p.m. early dismissal is slated for Thursday, Dec. 21 at Joseph Arthur Middle School, 160 St. Ellen Mind Road.
Shiloh SD 85
District
Shiloh SD 85 second quarter ends Thursday, Dec. 21, marking the beginning of winter break with an early 11:30 a.m. dismissal.
The BOE meeting is slated for 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18 at Shiloh Elementary in the library at 125 Diamond Ct.
Shiloh Elementary
Santa’s Kottage will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8 in library at 125 Diamond Court in Shiloh.
The PTO meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.
PTO is sponsoring a photos with Santa event Wednesday, Dec. 13.
Shiloh Middle School
PTO is sponsoring a holiday photo event Thursday, Dec. 14 at Shiloh Middle School, 1 Wildcat Crossing in Shiloh.
OTHS SD 203
OTHS
O’Fallon Township High School German Club Gingerbread House Building Party starts at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 at the Smiley Panther Dome at 600 S. Smiley St.
The Madrigal Dinner starts at 7 p.m. at the Milburn cafeteria at 650 Milburn School Road. It is also at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.
Student Council meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 in room 401 at Smiley campus and 2415 at Milburn campus.
Christmas in O’Fallon Band Concert starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 in the Smiley campus dome.
The OTHS Holiday Band Concert starts at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 in the Milburn auditorium.
The All-State Athletic Recognition ceremony will be held in the Smiley Panther Dome Friday, Dec. 15.
OTHS final exams are from Tuesday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 21, marking the end of second quarter and the beginning of winter break with no school on Friday, Dec. 22.
The OTHS SD 203 BOE meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Smiley IMC.
Classes resume Thursday, Jan. 4.
Private Schools
St. Clare Catholic School
St. Clare Catholic School is closing its school doors for winter break after an 11:30 a.m. dismissal Wednesday, Dec. 20.
School resumes Thursday, Jan. 4.
Report cards will be issued Friday, Jan. 12.
First Baptist Academy
There will be an early dismissal of 1:30 p.m. and second quarter ends Friday, Dec. 15. School resumes Wednesday, Jan. 3.
