From left, SIUE students Tyler Friedel of Brussels, Justin Haque of O’Fallon, Corwin Fritts of DuQuoin and Kaleb Cole of Troy competed in the IEEE Black Box competition held at Missouri S&T.
From left, SIUE students Tyler Friedel of Brussels, Justin Haque of O’Fallon, Corwin Fritts of DuQuoin and Kaleb Cole of Troy competed in the IEEE Black Box competition held at Missouri S&T. Provided
From left, SIUE students Tyler Friedel of Brussels, Justin Haque of O’Fallon, Corwin Fritts of DuQuoin and Kaleb Cole of Troy competed in the IEEE Black Box competition held at Missouri S&T. Provided

O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon student part of SIUE engineering competition championship team

The Progress

November 30, 2017 11:11 AM

Students from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville proudly represented the School of Engineering, achieving two first-place finishes and a runner-up award, during the 2017 Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) St. Louis Section Black Box competition held Saturday, Nov. 4 at Missouri Science & Technology (S&T), in Rolla, Mo. As a result, SIUE will host the 2018 competition.

SIUE competed against students from Missouri S&T in two categories: analog and digital. Senior Corwin Fritts, of DuQuoin, took first place in the analog competition, winning a $500 prize. Fellow senior Justin Haque, of O’Fallon, earned $300 for his second-place finish.

In the digital category, an SIUE team comprising seniors Tyler Friedel, of Brussels, and Kaleb Cole, of Troy, secured the $500 first place prize.

Students competing in the analog category are given an analog circuit enclosed in a “black box” and are asked to draw the electrical schematic of the circuit inside. The box contains only four terminals that the teams use to make electrical measurements that help them unravel the mystery of what is inside.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the digital contest, students are given a programmable logic device with a pre-programmed circuit. They observe the behavior of the circuit and then try to draw a schematic for the “mystery” design.

“Contests like this enhance the ability of students to perform reverse engineering tasks when they are out in the workforce, and it gives our students a chance to interact with others from great institutions,” said George Engel, DSc, professor in the School of Engineering’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. “Participation in a student contest creates lifelong memories and creates a bond between the student and the professional society that often lasts for life.”

The IEEE is comprised of engineers, scientists and students. It is one of the largest professional organizations for engineers in the world.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

    O'Fallon's New Life in Christ Church sponsored a town hall open forum with O'Fallon Township High School District 203 administrators on the need for solutions to racial diversity issues.

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School
OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge 5:59

OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge
Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville 2:52

Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville

View More Video