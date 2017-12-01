Chamber’s Leadership Institute now accepting applications

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute class of 2018 is now accepting applications.
Lead In, a part of the chamber’s Young Professionals group, is an experiential leadership development program designed to attract and retain an educated population of young volunteers, leaders and professionals by equipping them with skills necessary to propel them to the next level of leadership through interaction with community decision-makers.
The program will expose participants to critical community issues that enhance each members’ understanding of assets and resources within the community, potential solutions to problems and strategies for becoming more involved. This includes providing access and interaction with public servants and community and business leaders from all areas of development to experience hands-on learning and expanding participants’ understanding of people and beliefs that may be different than their own.
Emerging and non-traditional leaders between the ages of 21 and 40 who desire to become more informed and engaged in our community are encouraged to apply. Program size is intentionally limited to 20 participants and applications are due by Dec. 8.
The program is highly competitive and seeks applicants from a variety of personal, volunteer and professional backgrounds. The 2018 class will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 21. The program runs January through September with members generally meeting the third or fourth Wednesday of the month for several hours.
Lead In is open to both chamber members and a limited number of non-chamber members. There is a $249 registration fee.
Visit the chamber’s website, www.OFallonChamber.com, to download the application and review more curriculum details.
