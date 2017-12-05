OTHS boys and girls both win Abe Lincoln Invitational

The O’Fallon Township boys and girls bowling teams both won championships at the 10th annual Abe Lincoln Invitational, held in Taylorville on Saturday.
The O’Fallon girls had 5,904 total pins in the tournament, which featured a 20-team field, for an individual average of 196.8. The Panthers finished 276 pins better than second-place Collinsville. Lauren Tomaszewski led the girls, averaging 222.for six games and had a high game of 246. Tomaszewski had 1,333 pins, 16 better than Highland’s Molly Marshall, who finished in second place.
Mary Orf was the Panthers’ second best bowler with a 187 average, followed by Natalie Heltne (181) and Hayleigh Williams (151).
Heltne rolled games of 259, 265, and 202 for an impressive 726 series.
Never miss a local story.
“Natalie rolled nine strikes in a row in her 265 game, which was a tie for the girls high game of the day,” said OTHS girls coach Garrett Spencer.
The O’Fallon entered two teams on the in the 16-team boys tournament. O’Fallon’s No. 1 team took home first place with a total of 6,397 pins, for an individual average of 213. That was 265 pins better than the second-place team, which also happened to be Southwestern Conference rival Collinsville.
Eli Rosenberg led all bowlers in the boys tournament, knocking down 1,456 total pins for an average of 242. Rosenberg bowled on the No. 1 team. Rosenberg came out eight pins ahead of second-place finisher Brandon Munie of Highland.
Mark Hoerner, who also bowled on the first team, carried a 216 average in the tournament and finished in seventh place individually in the tournament. Ryan Komm had a 179 average on the first team and finished in 32nd place among those who rolled six games.
O’Fallon’s second team finished in fifth place. Josh Herran was the top bowler for OTHS on the second team. He was fourth overall in the tournament individually, with 1,322 total pins, an average of 220.3. Larry Carter also rolled for the No. 2 team. Carter finished with a 213 average and in ninth place individually.
Belleville West match
Both the OTHS boys and girls bowling teams won victories over Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West at Bel-Air Bowl Tuesday night, Nov. 28.
The boys won 32-8 behind Hayden Juenger and Rosenberg. OTHS had 3,206 total pins to West’s 2,886.
Juenger had a series of 783, followed by of Rosenberg (672), Hoerner (645), Matthew Doyle (558), and Herran (548).
The girls won 25-15 behind Orf and Maddi Thornton. OTHS had 2,889 total pins to West’s 2,805.
It was girls first head-to-head match of the season, after having started the year by winning the Triad Invitational.
“The match could have gone either way after two games, but the girls pulled it together the final game 965-869 to pull off a win,” Spencer said.
Orf, a sophomore, led the team with a 601 series. Thornton had a 596, followed Tomaszewski (555), Hayleigh Williams (574) and Heltne (563).
Comments