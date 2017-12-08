126th Air Refueling Wing awarded Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

Members of the 126th Air Refueling Wing gathered on the National Guard parking ramp at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 7, 2017, for a wing photo. Pictured in the front three rows, left to right, front to back, are Col. Peter Nezamis, commander; Col. Jeffrey Jacobson, vice commander; Chief Master Sgt. Michael Douglas, command chief; Col. Tom Jackson, commander of the 126th Operations Group; Col. Joshua Hendrix, commander of the 126th Maintenance Group; Col. Johnathan Boehning, commander of the 126th Mission Support Group; and Lt. Col. Dennis Els, commander of the 126th Medical Group. Staff Sgt. Ces White Air National Guard