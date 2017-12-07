Around Town: O’Fallon will have JingleFest ticket blast location

THURSDAY, DEC. 7
Town hall meeting: O’Fallon Ward 2 Alderman Bob Kueker and Jerry Albrecht are hosting a Ward 2 town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at O’Fallon City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln Ave.
Pachyderm Club Installation of Officers Banquet: The Metro-East Pachyderm Club will have its eighth annual Installation of Officers Banquet from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Drive in O’Fallon. The evening will include a special salute to veterans, the OTHS Jazz Band, and Illinois State Sen. Paul Schimpf will be the guest speaker. There will also be a “take the gun or cash” raffle, Lotto tree raffle, and Plinko. Tickets for the evening are $40 each, $75 per couple, or $300 for a table sponsorship. For ticket information, call Robin and Steve Springer at 618-624-6983 or go online at www.metroeastpachy.com.
St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville, for installation of officers and its annual Christmas party. Members are asked to bring a small treat to share and a show-and-tell item or talk about a project. Check the society’s website at www.stclair-ilgs.org or for last-minute updates, Facebook/SCCGS.
JingleFest ticket blast location in O’Fallon: Listeners of New Country 92.3 can score free tickets to a country concert next month if they don’t mind waiting in line. The 2017 JingleFest concert takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Family Arena. General admission tickets are free as a thank you to New Country 92.3 fans and available to the first 100 listeners on a first-come, first-served basis at “ticket blast” locations. The concert will feature Nashville country stars including Old Dominion, LOCASH, Walker Hayes and Delta Rae. One of the “ticket blast” locations is the Sprint store located, 1140 Central Park Drive, Suite 104 in O’Fallon. The ticket blast will be there at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. For further information: www.newcountry923.fm.
SATURDAY, DEC. 9
Holiday Hilltop 5K: The sixth annual Holiday Hilltop 5K and 1/2 -mile Fun Run/Walk at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 205 Rasp St. in Shiloh, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. The fundraiser benefits Cori White, a 12-year-old Fulton Junior High seventh-grade student with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. For more information, visit www.holidayhilltop.org or call 618-447-1670 or email holidayhilltop@gmail.com.
O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale: O’Fallon Township will hold its monthly rummage sale at the Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 7 a.m. until noon. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, plus household items, will be available.
SUNDAY, DEC. 10
Senior Citizens Club Christmas Party: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will have its Christmas Party at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at the O’Fallon Township Building, located at 801 East State St. There will be live entertainment. For details, contact the O’Fallon Township Office at 618-632-3517.
St. Michael’s Christmas cookie sale: St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road in O’Fallon, at the north end of North Lincoln, will have its very popular annual Christmas cookie sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Save baking time and come and choose your goodies to help celebrate the Christmas season. The church will have available many different varieties of cookies and cakes. All are welcome. The church is handicap accessible and the event has free admission. If you need more information, call 618-977-1187.
TUESDAY, DEC. 12
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital blood drive: HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in conjunction with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC), is hosting a blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 12. The drive will take place on the MVRBC Donor Bus, which will be parked in the parking lot near the Health Center entrance of the hospital, located at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Boulevard, O’Fallon. All presenting donors will receive a choice of a long-sleeve LIFESAVER T-Shirt (while supplies last), or a $10 Amazon gift card, or a $5 gift card to Starbucks, Subway or Target.
To schedule a donation time call MVRBC at 866-448-3253 or log on to www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use Sponsor Code: 10155. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are suggested. A photo ID is required to participate, and it is encouraged that all donors get a good night’s sleep, eat a sustaining meal, and hydrate well before donating.
“We have an urgent need for donors right now,” shared Alissa Furhmann, Donor Relations Consultant at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “Donations drop by 20 percent around the holidays, while the patient need at hospitals remains constant. We invite all eligible blood donors to give the gift of life this holiday season to ensure that we have life-saving blood for patients in need.”
A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. All persons age 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. A full list of donor eligibility guidelines may be found at bloodcenter.org.
MVRBC is proud to be the provider of blood products and services to 90 hospitals, including St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. As inventory allows, MVRBC also provides additional units to hospitals across the country through a national resource sharing program.
THURSDAY, DEC. 14
O’Fallon Township Senior Committee meeting: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. The meeting will include dinner and entertainment and is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3.
MONDAY, DEC. 18
Women Empowering Women meeting: The club will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. The monthly meeting includes networking with professionals over lunch and a featured speaker presentation. The cost of lunch is $12. For more information visit http://wewillinois.com/ or email wewillinois@gmail.com.
