Savannah developers pull TIF request after trustees voice concerns

After Shiloh village trustees voiced concerns last week, developers of The Savannah pulled their application for tax increment financing for road improvements near the luxury apartment project site on Cross Street and Tamarack Lane.
Crevo Capital LLC, the developer for The Savannah, originally requested $632,500 to help to put in a traffic signal at the intersection of Cross Street and Tamarack Lane. However, trustees only gave preliminary approval to a lesser amount — $348,368 — in a 3-2 vote during a committee meeting Nov. 27. Trustees Greg O’Neil and Bob Weilmuenster cast the opposing votes last week. Trustee Mark Herrmann was absent.
The board was slated to cast a final vote on the TIF reimbursement Dec. 4, but never got the chance, since the developers withdrew the application.
The money was being requested from the village’s “TIF B,” which includes professional buildings across from The Savannah, the old downtown area, which would be like the Circle K, and the Mitre building at Illinois 158 and Seibert Road. Crevo Capital initially submitted the TIF application to the village June 19, and the application process began Sept. 26. A spokesperson for Crevo Capital declined comment.
Trustees questioned the need for the TIF reimbursement, since the developer is responsible for implementing a traffic signal, pending approval from St. Clair County, which has jurisdiction over the intersection. The development agreement requires there to be an operational, signalized intersection by the time there are 100 units built. The Savannah is eventually supposed to have 343 units.
There were also concerns about providing TIF money for residential developments, in general, and trustees Colleen Powers and Kurt Burrelsman also said they were worried about the schools losing money if the TIF request were passed.
Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier said the school is already getting 30 percent from TIF B revenues, which hasn’t changed since it was established years earlier.
“This doesn’t take money from the schools,” Vernier said.
TIF B’s balance stood at around $480,000 as of Monday, according to village records.
Dale Sauer, Shiloh School District 85 superintendent said, Shiloh schools can grow by “at least 100 students” now and he has “faith” in how the village boards decide to facilitate growth.
Special meeting
Trustees also held a second, special meeting Nov. 27 to make final approval on three time-sensitive items.
The first included authorizing a sales tax sharing agreement with Auffenberg Enterprises of Illinois Inc. The deal approved added an extra year to both begin and complete the project since the project has been significantly expanded. Originally, the beginning date was slated July 1, 2019, but it will now be pushed back July 1, 2020.
The second item was to authorize the award of a two-year seasonal decoration contract with DeMond Signs Inc. for $13,560 from village tourism funds, which the board approved unanimously. The village was previously spending about $16,000 on the labor and equipment rental for the same service.
Lastly, the board authorized the mayor to sign an intergovernmental with the city of O’Fallon and St. Clair County for improvements at Green Mount Road and Central Park Drive
Other business
The board also took action the following items:
▪ Rental and employee fees totaling $1,000 were waived for Jean Frierdichs Fireworks show held June 24.
▪ Yorktown Golf Course lighting proposal was approved for $68,816, with the village’s portion being $9,200 due to an Ameren Power rebate totaling $59,616.
▪ The village approved taking over responsibility of street management and oversight for Indian Springs subdivision from the developer.
▪ Approval was give for the village’s American Disabilities Act curb ramp replacement program for 2017-18 engineering services with Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen for $17,500.
▪ Design and construction engineering services agreement was approved with TWM for the observation of the Archview Drive and Church Street sewer sanitation lift station rehabilitation, totaling $177,000. The design phase will cost $126,000, and the construction management phase is estimated to cost $50,500.
