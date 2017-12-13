Board of Fire and Police Commissioners increased from three to five members

Changes to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners approved by the O’Fallon City Council on Monday, Dec. 4 were to bring the city in line with state statute requirements and update information in the ordinance, according to Police Chief Eric Van Hook.
O’Fallon is a home-rule city. But needed to amend its ordinance to be specific about requirements, which came to light during recent contract negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police union, Van Hook said.
The board was increased from three to five members. That was done, in part, because with the old board makeup, a quorum was just two members. That meant if two board members were talking to each other outside a meeting, it could have been construed as a violation of the Open Meetings Act, Van Hook said.
Members serve three-year terms and are appointed by the mayor.
Other changes include creating a lateral list to recruit existing officers to the city. The board recommends police officers to be hired.
City Attorney Todd Fleming of Lowenbaum Law Firm drafted the amended ordinance.
Other business
Improvements to North Green Mount Road and Central Park Drive were among several resolutions approved by the O’Fallon City Council on Dec. 4. Motor Fuel Tax revenue in the amount of $400,00 will be used. Illinois Department of Transportation local agency agreements for federal participation in construction engineering, construction, right of way, and an intergovernmental agreement with St. Clair County and the village of Shiloh were approved Dec. 4.
The council also approved annexation of 6.3-plus acres of land and 2.6 acres of right of way on Robbie, Behrens, Carson, and State streets so that the property can be in the city limits, and reinforced with zoning and pre-existing commercial uses.
Eliminating the unused single-family modular residence and immobilized mobile home dwelling district from the zoning code was also approved.
