O’Fallon business briefs: HSHS Medical Group welcomes new doctor

HSHS Medical Group has added Steven Taylor, M.D., to its family of providers. Taylor is now accepting patients at HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine located at 1512 North Green Mount Road in O’Fallon.
Taylor completed his medical degree with Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and his family medicine residency with the 375th Medical Group USAF/Saint Louis University. Board certified in family medicine, Taylor is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Medical Association and the American Association of Family Physicians.
Before joining HSHS Medical Group, Taylor was the family medicine medical director at Langley Air Force Base. During his military service, he deployed to Craig Joint Theater Hospital, providing acute and chronic care for U.S. and Coalition forces for all of Afghanistan. He has been awarded an Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal among others, and has been awarded the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Franciscan Spirit Award.
In his free time, Taylor enjoys taekwondo, aikido, golf, video gaming with his wife Megan, movies (science fiction, fantasy, horror), reading fantasy novels, traveling in the United States and abroad, and playing with his Corgi, Zoey.
To schedule an appointment with Taylor, call 618-624-5510.
Health
Multispecialty Care locates at St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon
HSHS Medical Group celebrated its newest location in O’Fallon with an open house and blessing event Tuesday, Nov. 28.
Now called HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, the practice is located at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., Suite 5000, in O’Fallon, on the campus of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Several area HSHS Medical Group practices recently joined to form Multispecialty Care to offer patients access to several different specialists in one convenient location. Specialties include gastroenterology, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, pulmonology, sleep medicine, sports medicine and urology.
Speakers included Herb Roach, mayor of O’Fallon; Melinda Clark, CEO of HSHS Medical Group; and Loren Hughes, M.D., president of HSHS Medical Group. A blessing was offered by the Rev. James P. Thomas, Catholic chaplain at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
“We have had a long partnership with our affiliate ministry HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and are excited to join them at their new location in O’Fallon,” said Clark. “We look forward to continuing patient-first care here at our new location and at our other offices in O’Fallon and surrounding communities.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the practice at 618-641-5803 or visit HSHSMedicalGroup.org.
Martial arts has new location in O’Fallon
Park’s Yong In Martial Arts has a new location, 101 Carson Drive in O’Fallon.
Master Yong M. Park has been committed to teaching martial arts for 15 years in the O’Fallon area. The business provides four disciplines of martial arts, including taekwondo, judo, kumdo, and yongmoodo, With emphasis placed on respect, focus, and character building.
Park’s Yong In Martial Arts accepts students from 4 years old and families to train and grow stronger together.
You can reach them by phone at 618-624-1991 or by email at parksyongin@gmail.com.
Find more information on their website, gowmas.com, Facebook or Instagram.
Hospice welcomes new board members
Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc. welcomes the following community members who were elected to serve a three-year term on its Board of Directors:
▪ Ayn M. Bartok, managing broker and owner of All in One Real Estate Company;
▪ Marilyn Falaster, program director for the Nursing Department at John A. Logan College;
▪ Gireesh Gupchup, Ph.D., dean of the SIUC School of Pharmacy;
▪ Amy Piontek, Ph.D., a full-time instructor in the McKendree University Division of Nursing;
▪ Dr. Cindy Manjounes, campus dean in the School of Accelerated Degree Program at Lindenwood University;
▪ Jenna Renner Graser, funeral director and partner of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home; and
▪ Greg Ingram, senior vice president and commercial lender at First Southern Bank in Marion.
These new members will be a valuable asset in helping Hospice of Southern Illinois continue to achieve its mission: “to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their loved ones touched by a terminal illness.”
For more information about Hospice of Southern Illinois, visit the website, www.hospice.org, or contact Christine Litteken at 618-235-1703 or clitteken@hospice.org.
Engineering
TWM hires new employees
Engineering and surveying firm Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen Inc. has hired two new employees. Michael Keller, SIT, joins as a survey crew chief, and Paul Hanson, CFM, will work as an engineering designer.
Keller, of Hillsboro, Illinois, earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management with a specialization in land surveying from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He most recently worked for The Korte Company as a project engineer. Keller will work as part of the Swansea Geospatial team, performing ALTA, boundary and topographic surveys, construction layout, and more for a variety of clients.
Hanson, of Glen Carbon, has nearly 20 years of experience in municipal, transportation and land development engineering. He earned his bachelor’s degree in geography from Eastern Illinois University. Hanson will be based in the TWM Edwardsville office and his responsibilities will include concept planning, building layout, public presentations, improvements plans, roadway alignments, storm water management and more for clients in both the public and private sector.
TWM is a 100 percent employee-owned firm providing civil, structural and railway engineering, land surveying and a full array of geospatial services. Celebrating 71 years in business, TWM serves clients locally and throughout the U.S. With a total of five locations in the greater St. Louis region, the firm was ranked the seventh largest engineering firm in the metropolitan area by the St. Louis Business Journal in 2017.
Banking
First Bank hires new senior vice president
Ken Ziebart has joined First Bank as a senior vice president/group manager for the Commercial Banking Group. His office is located at First Bank’s branch at 804 West U.S. 50 in O’Fallon.
In his new role, Ziebart will be responsible for leading and growing the Commercial Banking Group in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.
Prior to joining First Bank, Ziebart served as senior vice president of relationship management at PNC Bank. He has more than 13 years of experience in commercial banking with a total of 17 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Ziebart has a Bachelor of Science in finance from Illinois State University.
He lives in Shiloh.
First Bank firstbanks.com is one of the largest privately owned banks in the country, with $5.93 billion in assets and over 100 locations in Illinois, Missouri, and California
Comments