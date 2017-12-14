O’Fallon Police Department will host a Breakfast with Santa

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services 2017 annual Stuff the Bus Toys For Tots Drive collected about 700 toys to donate to Toys For Tots through last weekend. From left, Pat Lenz, Jeremy Sherman, Lauren Kimberlin, Donna Conklin, Nick Fensom and Kevin Wiemerslage. Provided by O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS Courtesy photo