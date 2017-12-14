O’Fallon Police Department will host a Breakfast with Santa

THURSDAY, DEC. 14
O’Fallon Township Senior Committee meeting: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. The meeting will include dinner and entertainment and is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3.
SATURDAY, DEC. 16
OPD Breakfast with Santa: The O’Fallon Police Department will be hosting a Breakfast with Santa at Amelia V. Carriel Junior High, 451 N. Seven Hills Road in O’Fallon, on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 8 to 11 a.m.
“I encourage all residents to attend and enjoy a pancake breakfast with Santa,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “The breakfast is free and all are invited.”
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. Santa will arrive at 8:30 a.m. Children will have an opportunity to write a Christmas wish list, take a photo with Santa, or make crafts. The OTHS Madrigals will be singing during the breakfast.
This event is provided free through a partnership between local community sponsors and the O’Fallon Police Department. Attendees, if they so choose, can bring a canned good for donation to the O’Fallon Community Food Pantry or a new, unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots Foundation.
If you would like more information about this topic, contact Detective Kathy Effan at 618-624-9535 or email at keffan@ofallon.org.
MONDAY, DEC. 18
Women Empowering Women meeting: The club will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. The monthly meeting includes networking with professionals over lunch and a featured speaker presentation. The cost of lunch is $12. For more information visit wewillinois.com or email wewillinois@gmail.com.
FRIDAY, DEC. 22
OTHS boys cross country alumni reunion: O’Fallon Township High School boys cross country alumni will have a reunion at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1424 Central Park Circle in O’Fallon. Families are welcome. “I am hoping to get alums from all eras to swap stories about the good old days,” said Jon Burnett, OTHS head boys cross country coach. There is no cost. Those attending can order their own food and drinks off the menu.
THURSDAY, DEC. 28
Rotary Club blood drive: The Rotary Club of O'Fallon will host a Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, Dec. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the St. Clare School cafeteria, 214 W. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “RotaryOfallon” to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome. Please bring a current photo ID. Each donor will receive a free, long-sleeved, Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
