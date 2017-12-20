OPD officer named ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Most Outstanding Officer’ in academy class

A new O’Fallon police officer was named the most outstanding officer in his class at the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy.
The recently celebrated the graduation of Session 134, and Nicholas S. Luttrell of the O’Fallon Police Department was winner of the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association Most Outstanding Officer Award, as well as the Jeremy Chambers Top Gun Firearms Award.
Other local graduates in the class included James W. Korba of the Shiloh Police Department and Dustin M. Johnson, an O’Fallon resident who will be working for the Southwestern Illinois College Public Safety Department.
The SWIC Police Academy is an intensive academic and physical training program designed to prepare recruits to enter a career in law enforcement. It is one of only six police academies in Illinois.
Other graduates included:
▪ Dalton J. Archer (of Wood River) of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department;
▪ Jack H. Asquini of the Moline Police Department;
▪ Andrew D. Belanger of the Lake Bluff Police Department;
▪ Kyle P. Boudreau of the Onarga Police Department;
▪ Larry E. Bowles (of East Alton) of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department;
▪ Carolina Carrillo of the Macomb Police Department;
▪ Aaron M. Castros of the Shawneetown Police Department;
▪ Summer B. Clapp (of Metropolis) of the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, winner Best Defense Tactics Award;
▪ Andrew J. Compton of the Moline Police Department;
▪ Mason T. Dixon (of Walworth, Wisc.) of the McHenry County Conservation District Police;
▪ Kristina A. Draege (of Woodlawn) of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, winner Academic Honors Award;
▪ J. Fernandez of the Waterloo Police Department, winner Third Place Firearms Award;
▪ Eric J. Gott of the Harrisburg Police Department, winner Best Over all in Physical Fitness Award;
▪ Silas E. Greening of the Pittsfield Police Department;
▪ Amanda J. Heitz (of Plainfield) of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group;
▪ Anthony L. Hettinger (of Glen Carbon) of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department;
▪ Adam J. Horn of the Lake Bluff Police Department;
▪ Nicklus J. Kavanaugh of the Silvis Police Department;
▪ Dylan S. Koke (of Collinsville) of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department, class president and winner Most Improved Over all in Physical Fitness Award;
▪ Dustin J. Lawson of the Savanna Police Department;
▪ Jeffrey C. Leonhardt of the Moline Police Department;
▪ Cesar Lopez of the Moline Police Department;
▪ Niko J. Lullo (of Bloomington) of the Illinois State University Police Department;
▪ Dylan T. Marriage-Dalbey (of Danville) of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group;
▪ Brendan P. Mier of the Murphysboro Police Department;
▪ Christopher D. Pavelka of the Bartonville Police Department;
▪ Jessica A. Pitrowski (of Ottawa) of the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office;
▪ Taylor A. Riggs of the Murphysboro Police Department;
▪ Raymundo Rivera (of Normal) of the Illinois State University Police Department;
▪ Jeremy C. Spiller (of Edwardsville) of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office;
▪ William L. Tracy of the Venice Police Department;
▪ Michael W. Walter of the Silvis Police Department;
▪ Joseph R. Ward of the Moline Police Department;
▪ Kelly C. Waters (of Collinsville) of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department;
▪ James R. Whelan (of Ursa) of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, winner Second Place Firearms Award;
▪ Shaun F. Wiegand of the Waterloo Police Department; and
▪ Cody R. Daily (of Granite City) of the Southwestern Illinois College Public Safety Department.
