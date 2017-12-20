Shiloh trustees give green light for Panera Bread requests, policy updates

During Monday, Dec. 18 Shiloh Committee meeting, from left, Shiloh Trustee Colleen Powers, mayor Jim Vernier, village clerk Brenda Kern, village treasurer Bill Boker Jr. and Shiloh Trustees Greg O’Neil, Tina Warchol and Bob Weilmuenster. Not pictured is Kurt Burrelsman, absent trustee. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com