Shiloh trustees give green light for Panera Bread requests, policy updates

During their committee at-large meeting Monday, Shiloh trustees unanimously passed, 5-0, Panera Bread’s requests for less parking to put in a drive-thru at its Green Mount Crossing location.
Trustee Kurt Burrelsman was absent.
The next meeting for trustees, where they will cast a final vote on Panera’s request, will be Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Panera Bread representative Mike Turnquist and Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen Inc. project engineer Dana Link were ready to give a presentation Monday, just as they did in front of the Shiloh Planning Commission a week earlier, but trustees said they didn’t need one to vote.
“We’re letting you off easy tonight,” Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier said jokingly.
The planning commission also passed the project with a 5-0 vote.
The 4,990-square-foot Shiloh location sits at 3120 Green Mount Crossing, next to Beauty Brands, a 6,000 square-foot store.
Turnquist said Beauty Brands has “reviewed the plan and approved the plan.”
Submitted Nov. 14, St. Louis Bread Co.’s variance application is requesting the elimination of one of the loading spaces and a reduction in parking spaces for dine-in customers from 104 to 98 — all to make room for a drive-thru.
A village ordinance requires a total of 104 spaces when considering square footage, number of restaurant seats and the total number of employees.
A drive-thru will help reduce the parking spaces customers need anyway, according to Link.
In other news:
▪ Trustees approved the installation of five street lights for the Greystone Estates subdivision, as recommended by Ameren Power and was requested by the developer.
▪ The Illinois Municipal League has developed additional and more comprehensive procedures regarding hearing processes of the Public Safety Employee Benefits Act, leading the village trustees to pass an update to its own PSEBA ordinance.
▪ The IML also recommended municipalities update policies prohibiting sexual harassment in the work place by Jan. 15, 2018, which trustees also passed Monday.
