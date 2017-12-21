HSHS Sleep Disorders Center moves to new location in O’Fallon

The HSHS Sleep Disorders Center Southern Illinois has moved to a new location in O’Fallon and is now seeing patients. The new Center is located at 791 Wall St., Suite 200.
The Sleep Disorders Center is newly renovated with all new furnishings, beds, equipment and TVs. Each room has an elegant appearance, mirroring a hotel-like room to provide the best experience for your stay.
HSHS Sleep Disorders Center opened in September 1988 and was previously located in the now closed hospital in Belleville.
It is estimated that 25 percent of the population presently has or has been afflicted with a pathologic level of sleep deprivation. A National Institute of Health study concluded that sleep deprivation causes more automobile fatalities than all other causes, including alcohol related vehicle deaths.
One of the most common sleep disorders is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This is a problem usually associated with snoring when normal breathing is compromised and oxygen levels in the body become lower than normal. Signs and symptoms of sleep disorders include:
▪ Taking more than 30 minutes to fall asleep at night.
▪ Waking up during the night and then having trouble falling asleep again
▪ Feeling sleepy during the day and falling asleep within 5 minutes if you have a chance to nap, or you fall asleep at inappropriate times during the day.
▪ Creeping, tingling, or crawling feelings in legs that can be relieved by moving or massaging them, especially in the evening and when you try to fall asleep.
▪ Vivid, dreamlike experiences while falling asleep or dozing.
▪ Episodes of sudden muscle weakness when feeling angry, fearful, or when laughing.
▪ Legs or arms jerk often during sleep.
▪ Regularly feeling the need to use stimulants, such as caffeine, to stay awake during the day.
HSHS Sleep Disorders Center can diagnose and treat sleep disorders such as insomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness, sleep apnea, restless limbs, narcolepsy, snoring, night terrors and other sleep related problems.
Overnight sleep studies are performed in a newly renovated and comfortable, hotel-like setting in the new location. Other specialized sleep studies are also available, including:
▪ CPAP titration
▪ Excessive day time sleepiness testing
▪ Narcolepsy testing
Anyone who exhibits any of the above sleep disorders symptoms should talk to their primary physician and request a direct referral for a sleep study. Sleep studies are interpreted by board-certified sleep physicians/pulmonologists.
For more information about HSHS Sleep Disorders Center Southern Illinois, call 1-866-650-7474 or visit steliz.org/sleep.
