When it comes to promoting its sport, St. Clair Bowl spares no effort

A1C Jocelyn Lopez with 436th SCOS at Scott Air Force Base gives some encouragement to Army veteran Otis Rice before he bowls. Boots on the Green hosted a bowling tournament, Boots on the Lane, with active duty military and veterans Thursday, Nov. 16 at St. Clair Bowl. Almost 100 participated in the event that provides support, therapy and comradery for those involved. The not-for-profit Boots on the Green hosts several recreational opportunities each year pairing disabled veterans with active duty personel. For more information about the organization Boots on the Green visit their Facebook page. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com