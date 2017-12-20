Letters to the Editor: Priest proud of police department, Faith House thanks the community

St. Nicholas priest proud of O’Fallon Police Department
As a priest, I am often called to the homes where a loved one has died. Many times through the years, I have noticed the care and sensitivity of members of our police department who are also present.
Several weeks ago, a widow experienced the death of her only son. It was that occasion that prompts me to write this letter. The members of our police department went way beyond the call of duty in their sensitivity to her situation.
They were with her from 10:30 or 11 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon. They brought in translators to help her with some language problems. They brought in nurses and those who work with the elderly to insure that she had adequate support for the night following.
I was very proud of our police department and the members who worked with her that day.
I hope that all of those who live in O’Fallon know how blessed we are to be served by the men and women of the O’Fallon Police Department.
Monsignor William Hitpas, St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Faith House thanks the community
O’Fallon Faith United Baptist Church, a.k.a. the Faith House, would like to thank the O’Fallon city hall staff, BND staff, the O’Fallon Southview Plaza management staff, and all who helped with our seventh annual free clothing giveaway.
The opportunity opened a free floodgate for needy neighbors and citizens from throughout the region to come and receive hundreds of clothing items. These persons were very appreciative, and we are eternally grateful that the opportunity was afforded.
God bless, merry Christmas and a happy New Year to all of you!
Pastor Willie D. Brown, senior servant, pastor and teacher
Rev. Richard Garnett, senior associate minister and clothes for the needy chairperson
