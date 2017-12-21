Around Town: OTHS boys cross country alumni planning reunion

FRIDAY, DEC. 22
OTHS boys cross country alumni reunion: O’Fallon Township High School boys cross country alumni will have a reunion at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1424 Central Park Circle in O’Fallon. Families are welcome. “I am hoping to get alums from all eras to swap stories about the good old days,” said Jon Burnett, OTHS head boys cross country coach. There is no cost. Those attending can order their own food and drinks off the menu.
InstaCredit Automart Holiday Food Drive: InstaCredit Automart, 1807 West U.S. 50 in O’Fallon, will be collecting canned food, dry goods, and personal care items this month for the O’Fallon Community Food Pantry. Each dry goods or personal care donation will automatically enter the donor in a raffle to win a brand new large, flat-screen, high-definition TV. Every five cans of food donated will also total one entry into the raffle. There is no limit on donations or entries to win. Specific wish-list items from the food pantries include cans of soup, macaroni and cheese cups, Hamburger Helper, pasta, vegetables, baby items (shampoo, wipes, food, formula, diapers, etc.), women’s hygiene items, shampoo and soap. The drawing for the Grand Prize TV will be on Friday, Dec. 22 via Facebook Live on InstaCredit Automart’s Facebook page.
THURSDAY, DEC. 28
Rotary Club blood drive: The Rotary Club of O'Fallon will host a Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, Dec. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the St. Clare School cafeteria, 214 W. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “RotaryOfallon” to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome. Please bring a current photo ID. Each donor will receive a free, long-sleeved, Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
TUESDAY, JAN. 2
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The next meeting of the O’Fallon Garden Club will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Rock Springs Park, at 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social hour will start at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be presented by Jonathan Svoboda; his topic will be, “Therapeutic/Healing Gardens.” A therapeutic garden is an outdoor garden space that has been specifically designed to meet the physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs of the people using the garden, as well as their caregivers, family members and friends. Therapeutic gardens can be found in a variety of settings, including hospitals. The event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook. Membership in the club is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. The club’s major fundraiser, a glow bingo, will be on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Katy Cavins Center, at 308 E. 5th St. in O’Fallon.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3
Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the Township Hall, located at 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, at at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3. The meeting will consist of club business, installation of officers, and a cash bingo. Dues are now payable. Everyone is also invited to O’Charley’s on Jan. 23 at 11:30. For details, contact the O’Fallon Township Office at 618-632-3517.
FRIDAY, JAN. 12
Metro-East Pachyderm meeting: The first official Metro-East Pachyderms meeting of 2018 will be at noon on Friday, Jan. 12 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. The speaker and topic is yet to be determined. You do not need to be a Metro-East Pachyderm member to attend.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17
Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the Township Hall, located at 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, at at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17. The meeting will consist of club business, celebration of birthdays, and a cash bingo. Dues are now payable. Everyone is also invited to O’Charley’s on Jan. 23 at 11:30. For details, contact the O’Fallon Township Office at 618-632-3517.
