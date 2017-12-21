OTHS sophomore has rolled best game in SWC play this season

When a bowler steps to the line, they are there all alone. But to be successful individually, there needs to be a team behind you, says Grace Braswell, a sophomore on the OTHS girls team.
“I have realized while bowling that it takes a team to succeed. The team wouldn’t be where we are without all six girls. I am grateful to be part of an amazing team,” said the 15-year-old sophomore, this week’s O’Fallon Progress Athlete of the Week.
Undefeated is where the team is in Southwestern Conference play. The OTHS girls now have a conference record is now 5-0-1. The only non-victory was a tie with Belleville East.
“Grace is only a sophomore but has earned a spot on the very talented O’Fallon girls varsity squad this season,” said OTHS coach Garrett Spencer. “The girls team currently has 5 wins, 0 losses, and 1 tie in the Southwestern Conference, and we have had some very exciting games along the way.”
Braswell, the daughter of Sara and Brian Braswell, has been a big part of that excitement and success.
Bowling against Granite City, Braswell started off her second game with 10 strikes in a row. She finished with a 289, which is the highest game rolled in the entire Southwestern Conference to date. She finished the day with a 685 series, which was also the second-highest series in the conference.
“Grace has been really good at matching up to the lane conditions we have been facing lately, and when she gets locked in, she can repeat shots as good as any bowler I have seen,” Spencer said.
Braswell said she enjoys participating in bowling “because of the close team atmosphere.”
“I started bowling in the sixth grade and haven’t stopped since,” she said. “My team has contributed to a lot of my success. We are all supportive of one another, and it’s great to be around while I’m bowling.”
Her coach can’t wait to see what Braswell and the rest team has in store the rest of this year.
“The rest of the season should be a good one for the Panthers, with a lot more excitement to come in the next several months,” he said.
