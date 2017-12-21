O’Fallon joins national campaign to honor veterans

More Videos 2:25 What should SWIC look for in new president? Pause 1:03 Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 2:37 Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:23 Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team 1:07 An inside look at a new gym made for kids 0:54 Belleville twins in running for national DC superhero contest 1:56 This event gives holiday cheer to families using a cart and a cop 0:56 Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

O’Fallon community unites to remember fallen heroes On Saturday, Dec. 16 the O’Fallon community joined the national campaign, Wreaths Across America, to lay holiday wreaths on the graves of veterans at O’Fallon Cemetery. On Saturday, Dec. 16 the O’Fallon community joined the national campaign, Wreaths Across America, to lay holiday wreaths on the graves of veterans at O’Fallon Cemetery. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

On Saturday, Dec. 16 the O'Fallon community joined the national campaign, Wreaths Across America, to lay holiday wreaths on the graves of veterans at O'Fallon Cemetery.