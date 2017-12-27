Rotary Club hosting blood drive

THURSDAY, DEC. 28
Rotary Club blood drive: The Rotary Club of O'Fallon will host a Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, Dec. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the St. Clare School cafeteria, 214 W. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “RotaryOfallon” to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome. Please bring a current photo ID. Each donor will receive a free, long-sleeved, Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
TUESDAY, JAN. 2
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The next meeting of the O’Fallon Garden Club will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Rock Springs Park, at 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social hour will start at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be presented by Jonathan Svoboda; his topic will be, “Therapeutic/Healing Gardens.” A therapeutic garden is an outdoor garden space that has been specifically designed to meet the physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs of the people using the garden, as well as their caregivers, family members and friends. Therapeutic gardens can be found in a variety of settings, including hospitals. The event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook. Membership in the club is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. The club’s major fundraiser, a glow bingo, will be on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Katy Cavins Center, at 308 E. 5th St. in O’Fallon.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3
Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the Township Hall, located at 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, at at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3. The meeting will consist of club business, installation of officers, and a cash bingo. Dues are now payable. Everyone is also invited to O’Charley’s on Jan. 23 at 11:30. For details, contact the O’Fallon Township Office at 618-632-3517.
THURSDAY, JAN. 4
St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting: Diane Walsh will discuss tips and tricks to “Navigating the SCCGS Website” at the 7 p.m. St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting on Thursday, Jan. 4 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. She’s also looking for written suggestions to improve the website. The meeting is free and open to the public. More information on the society’s website at www.stclair-ilgs.org or Facebook.com/sccgs.
FRIDAY, JAN. 12
Metro-East Pachyderm meeting: The first official Metro-East Pachyderms meeting of 2018 will be at noon on Friday, Jan. 12 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. The speaker and topic is yet to be determined. You do not need to be a Metro-East Pachyderm member to attend.
O’Fallon Township Senior Citizen Committee meeting RSVP deadline: The O’Fallon Township Senior Citizen Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. Cost is $3. The last day to buy tickets is Jan. 12. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Tickets may be purchased at the township office.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17
Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the Township Hall, located at 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, at at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17. The meeting will consist of club business, celebration of birthdays, and a cash bingo. Dues are now payable. Everyone is also invited to O’Charley’s on Jan. 23 at 11:30. For details, contact the O’Fallon Township Office at 618-632-3517.
SUNDAY, JAN. 28
St. Clare Catholic School open house/kindergarten registration: St. Clare Catholic School and its Good Shepherd Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten program invite people interested in learning more about the school to an open house from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 at St. Clare School. Kindergarten registration for 2018-19 also will be held at that time. St. Clare School is located at 214 W. Third St. by the old St. Clare Church in downtown O’Fallon and instructs students in grades K-8 at that location. St. Clare School offers the Good Shepherd program for children ages 3-5 in the Good Shepherd Center at St. Nicholas Parish. Younger children and their mothers enjoy a playgroup through Good Shepherd. The open house will be especially helpful for parents considering enrolling their children in pre-school, pre-K or kindergarten for the upcoming year. Visit empowerillinois.org/students to see whether you are eligible for a scholarship through the state’s new Invest in Kids Act.
SUNDAY, FEB. 4
St. Clare School pancake breakfast: St. Clare School, 214 W. Third St. in O’Fallon, will wrap up Catholic Schools Week with a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Feb. 4, in the school cafeteria and gym. Everyone is invited to attend the breakfast, which is hosted by St. Clare Parents and Friends. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, contact St. Clare School at 618-632-6327 or Good Shepherd Preschool at 618-726-6532.
