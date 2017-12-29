City of O’Fallon announces meeting dates for 2018

The city of O’Fallon has announced the meeting dates for all its various boards and commissions for the 2018 calendar year.
Anyone requiring assistance or special needs regarding any of these meeting(s) should contact the City Administrator Walter Denton, the ADA coordinator for the city of O’Fallon at 624-4500 no later than 24 hours in advance of the meeting(s).
City Council: Meets the first and third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln, unless the Monday is a city holiday, then the meeting will be held on Tuesday. Exceptions to the Monday meeting schedule are Tuesday, Jan. 2; Tuesday, Jan. 16; Tuesday, Feb. 20 and Tuesday, Sept. 4.
Committee of the Whole: Meets the fifth Monday at 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road. Dates: Jan. 29, April 30, July 30, Oct. 29.
Community Development Committee: Meets the second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road. Exception: Tuesday, May 29, and no meeting Dec. 24.
Public Safety Committee: Meets the second Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills.
Finance Committee: Meets the Monday of each City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room at City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln, unless the Monday is a legal holiday, then the meeting will be held on Tuesday. Exceptions to the Monday meeting schedule are: Tuesday, Jan. 2; Tuesday, Jan. 16; Tuesday, Feb. 20 and Sept. 4.
Finance & Administration Committee: Meets the fourth Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road. Exception: No meeting May 28 and Dec. 24.
Historic Preservation Commission: Meets the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Downtown O’Fallon Meeting Room, 101 West State St. Exception: No meeting in July.
Public Works Committee: Meets the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road. Exception: No meeting May 28 and Dec. 24.
Zoning Hearing Officer: Meets the second and fourth Tuesday at 5 p.m., as needed in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln. Exception: No meeting Dec. 25.
Planning Commission: Meets the second and fourth Tuesday as needed at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln. Exception: No meeting Dec. 25.
Library Board: Meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in Small Conference Room of the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza Drive.
Parks & Environment: Meets the second Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road.
Tourism Board: Meets on an as-needed basis.
Board of Fire and Police Commissioners: Meets quarterly on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building at 285 N. Seven Hills Road. Meeting dates are March 7, June 6, Sept. 5, and Dec. 5.
Police Pension Board: Meets at 3 p.m. at the Public Safety Building at 285 N. Seven Hills Road. Meeting dates are Jan. 4, April 5, July 26 and Oct. 25.
Fire Pension Board: Meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building at 285 N. Seven Hills Road. Meeting dates are Jan. 4, April 5, July 26 and Oct. 25.
Building Code Review Committee: Meets at 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of March and September, as needed, in the second floor conference room at City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln.
Arts Commission: Meets as needed at 5:30 p.m. at the Katy Cavins Community Center at 308 E. 5th St.
