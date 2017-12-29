Ribbon cut on Shiloh-Scott bike trail

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce joined the St. Clair County Transit District to celebrate the opening of the MetroBikeLink connection between the Shiloh Wingate Subdivision (north of Southwestern Illinois College) and Scott Air Force Base. The ceremony was held Dec. 19.
This 2.9-mile section was the final extension to the now 11-mile MetroBikeLink Trail that runs throughout St. Clair County. Cyclists, walkers and joggers can enjoy this trail year-round, which now connects five MetroLink stations, beginning at Memorial Hospital and ending at Shiloh-Scott. SCCTD and engineering firm TWM collaborated on the entire trail design. The funding was provided by SCCTD and the Metro East Park and Recreation District.
This final addition features a bike/pedestrian railroad crossing, bridges over Loop Creek and Buss Farm Creek, two wooden boardwalks and a retaining wall. The project also included a new trailhead at the Shiloh-Scott Station, which includes bike racks, benches, a water fountain and parking.
“This project represents another step in St. Clair County’s continuing efforts to improve the quality of life in our community,” said recently retired SCCTD Director Bill Grogan. “Connecting our largest employer to the MetroBikeLink provides opportunities for people working or based there the option to bike to work or simply enjoy it for recreational purposes.”
Comments