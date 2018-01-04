Senate candidates to speak at Pachyderms meeting

The Character Education word of the month at O’Fallon School District Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary for the month of December is caring, which is showing concern and kindness for others. The following are students who are being recognized for being caring. Front row, Mac Truran, Naomi Willis, Delaney Klier and Keaton Jackson. Middle row, Lena Lockridge, Keaton Bray, Carlin Wade, Madison Frederick and Grace Harris. Back row, Kennedy Harris, Eden Simmons, Teyla Jones, Jaydon Anderson, Kaden Schaefer. Not pictured are Braelyn Kramer and Beckham Stroud. Provided by O’Fallon SD 90 Courtesy photo