Senate candidates to speak at Pachyderms meeting

THURSDAY, JAN. 4
St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting: Diane Walsh will discuss tips and tricks to “Navigating the SCCGS Website” at the 7 p.m. St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting Thursday, Jan. 4 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. She’s also looking for written suggestions to improve the website. The meeting is free and open to the public. More information on the society’s website at www.stclair-ilgs.org or Facebook.com/sccgs.
MONDAY, JAN. 8
“Elvis” concert: On Monday, Jan. 8 at 2:30 p.m., “Elvis” will be in concert at Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon. This is sure to be a great time, so gather your friends come in and enjoy a free concert. For more information, call 618-624-9900.
FRIDAY, JAN. 12
Metro-East Pachyderm meeting: The first official Metro-East Pachyderms meeting of 2018 will be at noon Friday, Jan. 12 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. The speakers will be Illinois State Senate candidates Wendy Erhart and Dwight Kay. It will not be a debate, just the opportunity for each to make a case for their candidacy. They will each get 20 minutes, followed by Q and A.
You do not need to be a Metro-East Pachyderm member to attend.
O’Fallon Township Senior Citizen Committee meeting RSVP deadline: The O’Fallon Township Senior Citizen Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. Cost is $3. The last day to buy tickets is Jan. 12. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Tickets may be purchased at the township office.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17
Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the Township Hall, located at 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, at at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17. The meeting will consist of club business, celebration of birthdays, and a cash bingo. Dues are now payable. Everyone is also invited to O’Charley’s on Jan. 23 at 11:30. For details, contact the O’Fallon Township Office at 618-632-3517.
THURSDAY, JAN. 25
“Bowl Off” at Cambridge House: On Thursday, Jan 25 at 6:30 p.m., Fulton Junior High School students will take on residents of Cambridge House in a friendly game of Wii bowling at Cambridge House of O’Fallon, 844 Cambridge Blvd. Come watch the a “Bowl Off” of students vs. residents. For more information, call 618-624-9900.
SUNDAY, JAN. 28
St. Clare Catholic School open house/kindergarten registration: St. Clare Catholic School and its Good Shepherd Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten program invite people interested in learning more about the school to an open house from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 at St. Clare School. Kindergarten registration for 2018-19 also will be held at that time. St. Clare School is located at 214 W. Third St. by the old St. Clare Church in downtown O’Fallon and instructs students in grades K-8 at that location. St. Clare School offers the Good Shepherd program for children ages 3-5 in the Good Shepherd Center at St. Nicholas Parish. Younger children and their mothers enjoy a playgroup through Good Shepherd. The open house will be especially helpful for parents considering enrolling their children in pre-school, pre-K or kindergarten for the upcoming year. Visit empowerillinois.org/students to see whether you are eligible for a scholarship through the state’s new Invest in Kids Act.
SUNDAY, FEB. 4
St. Clare School pancake breakfast: St. Clare School, 214 W. Third St. in O’Fallon, will wrap up Catholic Schools Week with a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 4, in the school cafeteria and gym. Everyone is invited to attend the breakfast, which is hosted by St. Clare Parents and Friends. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, contact St. Clare School at 618-632-6327 or Good Shepherd Preschool at 618-726-6532.
