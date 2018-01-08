Two O’Fallon students win scholarships from Southern Illinois Builders Association

The Southern Illinois Builders Association, which is headquartered in O’Fallon, awarded 10 scholarships this year.
This year’s recipients were Blake Branz, of O’Fallon; Jacob Dreyer, of O’Fallon; Josie Hogue, of Maryville; Levi James, of Mount Carmel; Kelsie Jeffries, of Collinsville; Jason Koerkenmeier, of St. Rose; Lucas Koopmann, of Breese; Zackery Korte, of Highland; Damian Pohlman, of Hardin; and Stephen Schniers, of Highland.
SIBA solicits candidates for the SIBA scholarships in the fall and requests that information be submitted by mid-November in order for the SIBA Education Committee to meet and make their selections. The SIBA Education Committee includes Gregg Korte, Mike Boucher, Dave Birk, Mike Gould, and Phil Kingdon.
To be eligible for an SIBA Scholarship, candidates must be pursuing a degree in the field of construction management, construction-related engineering or architecture.
To obtain a complete list of requirements for the SIBA scholarships, contact Donna at the SIBA office 618-624-9055.
Southeast Missouri
Fall 2017 dean’s list announced
The following students have been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University: Addison Barnouski, of O’Fallon; Lauren Cooper, of O’Fallon; Hannah Gass, of Shiloh; Andrea George, of O’Fallon; Alyssa Miller, of O’Fallon; Hannah Radden, of O’Fallon; Lars Reynolds, of O’Fallon; Blake Stroh, of O’Fallon; and Jennifer Vance, of O’Fallon.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Bob Jones University
Shiloh student named to dean’s list
Elise Parish, a freshman sports management major of Shiloh, was among approximately 890 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2017 dean’s list.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, and business.
BJU has nearly 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.
