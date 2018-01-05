More Videos

  • History shows adding drive-thrus at Panera locations lowers carry-outs

    During Monday’s Shiloh Planning Commission public hearing, Dana Link, a project engineer with Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen Inc., represents Panera Bread and asks for less parking spaces to pave the way for a drive-thru.

During Monday’s Shiloh Planning Commission public hearing, Dana Link, a project engineer with Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen Inc., represents Panera Bread and asks for less parking spaces to pave the way for a drive-thru. rkirsch@bnd.com
During Monday's Shiloh Planning Commission public hearing, Dana Link, a project engineer with Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen Inc., represents Panera Bread and asks for less parking spaces to pave the way for a drive-thru. rkirsch@bnd.com

O'Fallon Progress

Shiloh gives final OK for new Panera Bread drive-thru

By Robyn L. Kirsch

rkirsch@bnd.com

January 05, 2018 10:44 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Shiloh village trustees gave final approval on Jan. 2 to a new drive-thru at Panera Bread at Green Mount Crossing shopping center.

Trustee Tina Warchol was absent, but present electronically over-the-phone.

St. Louis Bread Co.’s variance application requested the elimination of one of the loading spaces and a reduction in parking spaces for dine-in customers from 104 to 98 — all to make room for the drive-thru. A village ordinance requires a total of 104 spaces when considering square footage, number of restaurant seats and the total number of employees.

The drive-thru will accommodate eight vehicles at a time on the west side of the building.

In other business, the board also gave final approvals for updates to staff policies and some subdivision street lights installations.

In November, Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a new law expanding traditional protections against sexual harassment for government employees, including changing the definition of sexual harassment, increasing penalties against harassers, and creating new avenues of recourse for victims.

Though the village already had a policy on the books, the board chose to adopt a new policy, drafted by the Illinois Municipal League, that meets all the guidelines of the new law.

The IML recommended municipalities update policies prohibiting sexual harassment in the work place by Jan. 15.

The village also adopted IML-developed procedures regarding hearing processes of the Public Safety Employee Benefits Act, leading the village trustees to pass an update to its own ordinance.

“Since the adoption of the August 2017 ordinance stipulating certain procedures and guidelines for administrative hearings to determine eligibility for PSEBA benefits, the IML has made some updates,” John Marquart, village administrator, said. “These additional changes will better protect the village going forward.”

Trustees also approved the installation of five street lights for the Greystone Estates subdivision, as recommended by Ameren Power and was requested by the developer.

