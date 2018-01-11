American Legion to host comedy show fundraiser

At the Jan. 2 O’Fallon City Council Meeting, Mayor Herb Roach and the City Council issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 2, 2018 as “Brendan Wilcox Day” in O’Fallon in acknowledgment of the important contribution and commitment Brendan has made to the community. “Brendan was the Rotary exchange student at OTHS this school year,” said Roach. “Over the year, he gave numerous presentations about his host country of Australia and promoted Rotary in Southern Illinois. Brendan has left a lasting impact on this community.” Lynn Venhaus For the Progress