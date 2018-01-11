American Legion to host comedy show fundraiser

FRIDAY, JAN. 12
Metro-East Pachyderm meeting: The first official Metro-East Pachyderms meeting of 2018 will be at noon Friday, Jan. 12 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. The speakers will be Illinois State Senate candidates Wendy Erhart and Dwight Kay. It will not be a debate, just the opportunity for each to make a case for their candidacy. They will each get 20 minutes, followed by Q and A.
You do not need to be a Metro-East Pachyderm member to attend.
O’Fallon Township Senior Citizen Committee meeting RSVP deadline: The O’Fallon Township Senior Citizen Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. Cost is $3. The last day to buy tickets is Jan. 12. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Tickets may be purchased at the township office.
Never miss a local story.
SATURDAY, JAN. 13
O’Fallon Township rummage sale: O’Fallon Township will hold its monthly rummage sale at the Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 7 a.m. until noon. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, plus household items, will be available at the rummage sale.
SUNDAY, JAN. 14
MLK worship service in O’Fallon: The New Life In Christ Interdenominational Church is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day worship service at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow Sunday, Jan. 14 at 689 Scott-Troy Road in O'Fallon. The community is invited to join Bishop Geoffrey Dudley Sr. celebrate the life and message of MLK, as well as how it applies to today’s climate of racial unity in America. For more information, visit www.nlicic.org or call 618-632-6542.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17
Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the Township Hall, located at 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, at at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17. The meeting will consist of club business, celebration of birthdays, and a cash bingo. Dues are now payable. Everyone is also invited to O’Charley’s on Jan. 23 at 11:30 a.m. For details, contact the O’Fallon Township Office at 618-632-3517.
SATURDAY, JAN. 20
American Legion to host comedy show fundraiser: American Legion Post 137, located at 109 N. Penn St. in O’Fallon, will host a “United We Laugh” comedy show and silent auction at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 to raise funds for the “Gifts for Yanks” program. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased at the Legion, or $15 the day of the show. Gifts for Yanks provides a present to those veterans in nursing homes over the holidays. The Legion raises money all year long to ensure it can provide for all veterans at the holidays.
THURSDAY, JAN. 25
“Bowl Off” at Cambridge House: On Thursday, Jan 25 at 6:30 p.m., Fulton Junior High School students will take on residents of Cambridge House in a friendly game of Wii bowling at Cambridge House of O’Fallon, 844 Cambridge Blvd. Come watch the a “Bowl Off” of students vs. residents. For more information, call 618-624-9900.
SUNDAY, JAN. 28
St. Clare Catholic School open house/kindergarten registration: St. Clare Catholic School and its Good Shepherd Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten program invite people interested in learning more about the school to an open house from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 at St. Clare School. Kindergarten registration for 2018-19 also will be held at that time. St. Clare School is located at 214 W. Third St. by the old St. Clare Church in downtown O’Fallon and instructs students in grades K-8 at that location. St. Clare School offers the Good Shepherd program for children ages 3-5 in the Good Shepherd Center at St. Nicholas Parish. Younger children and their mothers enjoy a playgroup through Good Shepherd. The open house will be especially helpful for parents considering enrolling their children in pre-school, pre-K or kindergarten for the upcoming year. Visit empowerillinois.org/students to see whether you are eligible for a scholarship through the state’s new Invest in Kids Act.
SATURDAY, FEB. 3
Garden Club Glow Bingo: The O’Fallon Garden Club is hosting a “Glow Bingo” on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St. in O’Fallon. Cost is $20 per person in advance, or $25 at door, and includes a pack of six bingo cards per round, as well as a glow dabber and hat. Advance tickets can be purchased at the O’Fallon Parks & Recreation Department by calling 618-624-028 or go online at ofallonparksandrec.com/product/glow-bingo. More than $1,000 in prizes will be awarded. There will also be a 50-50 drawing, huge silent auction and big raffle items, including wheelbarrow of booze. There will be a cash bar with beer, wine and soda. There will also be Chick-fil-A sandwiches and snacks for sale, or you can bring your own snacks. You must be 18 to attend. If you wish to donate. Proceeds benefit the O’Fallon Garden Club Education Pavilion. The club is also looking for sponsors for each round of bingo. The sponsorship would need to be a $100 monetary donation (cash or check), and they will be announced as the round sponsor and have their name printed on the round sheets given to each participant. To become a sponsor, contact Harriet S. Baker at 618-580-5530 or Crystal Jones at mscrystaljones2@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, FEB. 4
St. Clare School pancake breakfast: St. Clare School, 214 W. Third St. in O’Fallon, will wrap up Catholic Schools Week with a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 4, in the school cafeteria and gym. Everyone is invited to attend the breakfast, which is hosted by St. Clare Parents and Friends. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, contact St. Clare School at 618-632-6327 or Good Shepherd Preschool at 618-726-6532.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
Comments