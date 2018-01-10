Bost nominates local students to U.S. service academies

U.S Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) has released the list of 21 Southern Illinois students who he has nominated to the United States service academies, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Military Academy. A congressional nomination is the first step in a process toward the students’ acceptance into a military academy.
“Southern Illinoisans should be proud of each one of these students who represent the best our state has to offer,” said Bost. “I was honored to personally notify each and every one of these exceptional students this past week. I’m proud that Southern Illinois produces some of the brightest young people in this country to lead a new generation. Because of the commitment they have already shown, I thank them for their patriotism and leadership in the years to come.”
A reception will be hosted by Bost’s office in the coming weeks in honor of the nominees.
The following local students were nominated by Bost based on their academic performance, extracurricular activity in their communities and personal recommendations:
▪ Kersten Douglas of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Military Academy.
▪ Jared Dalanzo of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy.
▪ Clayton Bonitati of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
▪ Christopher Wu of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
▪ Nathan Burton of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
▪ John Leshikar of Shiloh has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
▪ Grant Appel of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
▪ Joel Lindsey of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
University of Evansville
Local students named to dean’s list
Rachael Howey of Shiloh and Nicholas Noblitt of O’Fallon, both of whom are majoring in athletic training, earned positions on the University of Evansville dean’s list for academic achievements during the fall semester of 2017
The University of Evansville is a private, liberal arts-based university in Evansville, Ind., with over 80 majors and more than 100 areas of study.
Southeast Missouri State
Local students awarded scholarships
Two local students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., for the 2018-2019 academic year.
Kali Bolton of O’Fallon has received the Midwest Achievement Award and Residence Life Leadership Award. Bolton is the daughter of Philip and Denise Bolton of O’Fallon and will be a 2018 graduate of O’Fallon Township High School.
Noah Mussatto of O’Fallon has also received the Midwest Achievement Award and Residence Life Leadership Award. Mussatto is the son of Ron and Terri Mussatto of O’Fallon and will also be a 2018 graduate of O’Fallon Township High School.
