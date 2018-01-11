O’Fallon girls remain unbeaten in SWC play

The O’Fallon Township High School girls bowling team remained unbeaten in Southwest Conference with a 29-11 home win over Collinsville on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at St. Clair Bowl.
“Our record is now six wins, zero losses and one tie,” said OTHS coach Garrett Spencer. The team was led by Lauren Tomaszewski (675 series), Hayleigh Williams (645), and Natalie Heltne (633).”
The Lady Panthers won 15 of the possible 20 team points after taking the first two team games with stellar performances. O’Fallon dominated the first team game, 1,130 to 898, and followed that up with a 1,000 to 957 in in the second game.
Collinsville edged O’Fallon in the third team game, 970 to 916, to win five points, but it was not near enough to overtake the Panthers in the final pin count as O’Fallon won by 223 pins, 3,048 to 2,825.
The Panthers won the individual points by a margin of 14-6.
Three of O’Fallon’s five bowlers topped a 600 series.
Tomaszewski’s match-best series featured three consecutive strong games of 235, 216 and 224.
Collinsville’s Cristle Buckman was the only Kahok to bowl a 600 series. She rolled the second-best series with a 660, which also included the match’s second-highest individual game (237), as well as the fourth-highest game (232).
Heltne also accomplished the highest single game honors with a 259 first game, while Williams bowled three consistently solid games of 224, 202 and 219.
O’Fallon finishes third in own invite
On Friday, Jan. 6, O’Fallon finished third out of 20 teams at their own Panther Team Challenge at St. Clair Bowl.
O’Fallon Gold won the team standings with a six-game series of 5,136 to beat out Belleville East A (4,660) and Belleville West A (4,659).
But the tourney moved on to an eight-team bracket finals, O’Fallon beat Lebanon but then fell to Freeburg in the semifinals. Belleville West first defeated Triad before taking down Belleville East in the semifinals. Belleville West then won the championship over Freeburg.
Three O’Fallon Gold bowlers placed in the top seven in the individual standings out of 113 competitors.
Columbia’s Meagan Odum was the individual champion with a 645 series, which is a 215 average.
Maddi Thornton led the way for OTHS with a second-place finish with a 593 series (197.67 average).
Also for the Panthers, Mary Orf finished fifth with a 556 series (185.33 average) and Tomaszewski placed seventh with a 551 (183.67 average).
