Panthers bowl to second place in own invite

The O’Fallon Township High School boys bowling team finished second out of 40 competing teams at its own Panther Team Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 6 at St. Clair Bowl.
Hononegah A (Rockton, Ill.) won the team standings with a six-game team series of 6,556 to beat out second-place O’Fallon (6,132).
The tournament then moved to an eight-team bracket to decide the ultimate champion.
To earn its trip to the final, Hononegah A beat Belleville West A in the quarterfinals and Belleville East in the semifinals.
O’Fallon bested Hononegah C in the quarterfinal but then was beaten by O’Fallon Blue.
Hononegah A then defeated O’Fallon Blue in the championship match.
Showing the way for O’Fallon were Mark Hoerner and Hayden Juenger, who placed second and third, respectively, out of more than 200 bowlers.
Hoerner shot a 672 series (224 average) and Juenger bowled a 661 series (220.33 average).
Hononegah A also boasted the individual champion as Brett Beuthin took top honors with a 698 series (232.67 average).
Harlem’s Josh Roth finished second at 678 (226 average).
Panthers place third at Boylan invite
O’Fallon finished third at the Boylan Catholic High School (Rockford, Ill.) Invitational on Thursday, Dec. 28.
Hononegah Purple won the tournament. Harlem finished second. O’Fallon wound up third. Belleville East was fourth, and Freeport rounded out the top five.
“We did really well over the break. We went to Rockford with the JV team taking second and the varsity taking third,” said OTHS coach Mike Imes.
O’Fallon falls to Collinsville
Hoerner rolled a 300 and 738 series. However, it wasn’t enough to carry the Panthers over Collinsville as the Kahoks won the match, 28-12.
O’Fallon is tied with Belleville East with matching 7-2 records with three matches left in Southwestern Conference play.
The JV boys out-rolled Collinsville 2,576 to 2152 to move into a tie with Collinsville and Belleville East for the JV lead.
