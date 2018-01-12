Students off school Monday for MLK Day 2018

All public and private schools in Shiloh and O’Fallon will be closed Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Lifelong Music in O’Fallon Schools, a nonprofit organization that exists to raise awareness and funding to support music in schools, has an Around the World Trivia Night fund raiser slated starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 at the Knight’s of Columbus Hall, 402 E. Hwy. 50 in O’Fallon. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with admission at $20 per person. Cash, door and attendance prizes, contest for best themed decorated table, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and a cash bar are available. For more information call Maureen Kristof at 618-806-1399.
O’Fallon School District 90
O’Fallon Community Consolidated SD 90 Board of Education members and Superintendent Carrie Hruby will be hosting a Conversations Over Coffee event from 7:30-9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 at Hardee’s, 110 W. Hwy 50, in O’Fallon.
The District 90 Board of Education will have a public meeting at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 with a regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m. at the district office at 118 E. Washington St.
The Eighth Grade Orientation is slated from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 at O’Fallon Township High School Milburn campus at the OTHS Milburn campus located at 650 Milburn School Rd.
The District 90 Booster Club is meeting from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22 in the library at Carriel Jr. High at 451 N. 7 Hills Rd.
Evans
The Boy Scouts of America groups will hold meetings from 6:15-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 and 25 in the gymnasium and music room at LaVerna Evans Elementary School, 802 Dartmouth Dr. in O’Fallon. For more information call Jennifer Hoormann at 314-550-5399 or email jenhoormann@gmail.com.
All Pro Dad Club will meet from 8-9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. For more information email lgentry@of90.net.
Carriel
From 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 is the Amelia Carriel Jr. High Student Council sponsored Dance in the cafetorium. For more information email jhaller@of90.net.
The Spring Musical rehearsal is from 3-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, and every week day until the end of the month. For more information email lhoffman@of90.net.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Troop 547 will meet from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. Email lhoffman@of90.net for more information.
Fulton
The Fulton Jr. High School DC Trip Dance will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 at 307 Kyle Rd. For more information email Alex Herrell at aherrell@of90.net.
Student Council will hold a meeting from 7:30-8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.
A Yearbook Club meeting is slated for 7:40-8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 and Jan. 24.
Box Tops for Education are due Friday, Jan. 19 at Hinchcliffe Elementary School, 1050 Ogle Rd. For more information call 618-632-8406.
For students with a January birthday, the PTO will provide birthday cupcakes during lunch periods on Friday, Jan. 26.
Kampmeyer
The Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary School PTO will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 in the library at 707 N. Smiley St. For more information call 618-632-6391 or email Amy Jones at aejones@of90.net.
The E.K. Character Builder Awards will be given to honored students from 9-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the cafeteria/gymnasium.
Moye
Delores Moye Elementary PTO meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 in the library at 1010 Moye School Rd. in O’Fallon. For more information call 618-206-2300.
Schaefer
Marie Schaefer Elementary School, 505 S. Cherry St., continues to support Daren Harding, daytime custodian battling cancer, with its “Hats On for Daren” fundraiser. Staff and students can donate $1 on Friday, Jan. 26 to wear a hat in support of the cause. For more information call 618-632-3621.
Central 104
Central Elementary
O’Fallon Central School District 104 student of the month assembly will be at 1:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 at Central Elementary School, 309 Hartman Ln.
JAMS
The Joseph Arthur Middle School student of the month assembly is slated for Monday, Jan. 29 at JAMS, 160 St. Ellen Mind Rd.
Shiloh SD 85
Shiloh SD 85 BOE meeting is slated for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Shiloh Middle School in the library at 1 Wildcat Cross in Shiloh.
Shiloh 85 BOE members and Superintendent Dale Sauer will be hosting a Coffee Chat event from 6:45-8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Panera Bread, 3120 Green Mount Crossing in Shiloh.
The District’s Spirit Skate Night is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 at Fun Spot Skating Center, 1400 West Blvd. in Belleville.
From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, Shiloh SD 85 will be participating in a Savers Fundraiser event held at SMS collecting clothes and household items to raise funds for Shiloh schools. Items accepted include: clothing, shoes, bedding and towels, accessories, CDs, DVDs, electrical items, toys and games, kitchen items, knickknacks and sporting goods. For more information email lmeyer@shi85.org.
Shiloh Middle School
Shiloh Middle School Chess Club has its second Chess Match from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West in Belleville against Wolf Branch. The first match was on Jan. 8 against Belle Valley. The third match is slated for 4-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22 at Belleville West.
From 4-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 the Chess Club will compete again at Belleville West.
From 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, the Scholar Bowl team will go against Belle Valley at 2465 Amann Dr. in Belleville. Again, from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, the Scholar Bowl team will compete against Whiteside at SMS.
OTHS SD 203
O’Fallon Township High School SD 203 Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp Promotion Ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at the OTHS Milburn campus, 650 Milburn School Rd.
The OTHS SD 203 BOE meeting begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 in the Smiley campus IMC, 600 S. Smiley St.
The annual Mr. Irresistible Show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 in the Milburn campus auditorium.
On Wednesday, Jan. 24, OTHS will have SAT/ACT practice testing available for students at Milburn and Smiley campuses. For schedules at each campus go to www.oths.k12.il.us.
St. Clare Catholic School
St. Clare Catholic School report cards will be available Friday, Jan. 12. While the school is closed in observance of MLK Day Monday, Jan. 15, school board committee meetings are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 19 is school group picture day.
With a 1950s theme, the annual Daddy-Daughter Sock Hop is slated from 6-9 p.m. at the St. Clare’s Gelz Hall, or gym, at 214 W. Third St. in O’Fallon for the cost of $20, which includes fresh fruit, punch and an ice cream sundae bar.
Kindergarten registration will be held during the school’s open house from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28. Tours and visits with teachers and students will be available.
January 28 through February 3 is Catholic Schools Week.
Children entering the 2018-19 class must be 5-years-old on or before Sept. 1, 2018, and must be current on all immunizations. An original copy of your child’s certified birth certificate and baptismal certificate are required. A $50 registration fee for new families is required and non-refundable, but will be applied to your tuition payment. This fee is waived for families who already have students enrolled in Good Shepherd or St. Clare. Tentative tuition for the 2018-19 school year is $3,770 for active, participating members of St. Clare of Assisi, St. Nicholas or Corpus Christi Parishes; and, this total is pending final approval at upcoming parish meetings. We understand that tuition can be a major expense; your pastor is committed to providing a Catholic education to all families who desire it, and tuition assistance is available for families who need it. In addition, scholarships, for Catholic and non-Catholic students, are available due to the new Illinois Invest in Kids Act. Visit https://empowerillinois.org/students/how-do-i-apply/ to find out if you qualify, and to review the application checklist. All families who will be asking their pastors for tuition assistance must also apply for the Empower Illinois Scholarship by February 15. For more information call 618-632-6327.
First Baptist Academy
At 11:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 students of First Baptist Academy at 1111 E. Hwy 50 in O’Fallon have an early dismissal.
