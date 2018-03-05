1934: City Council cracks down on boys shooting air rifles

At the first O’Fallon City Council meeting of March 1934, one of the major topics of discussion was firing guns within the city limits. Air rifles, in particular.
Apparently, there was a city-wide problem with boys shooting at and killing birds in city streets. Chief of Police John Tiley would warn the boys to stop and, in some cases, warned their parents to make them stop. But when one group of boys disbanded, a new group soon formed.
Determined to end the practice, the council decided that second offenders would be brought before them, the City Council, for “further action and prosecution,” regardless their age. Enough was enough.
75 years ago
March 11, 1943
Now, since most housewives secured the necessary tools and learned the art of bread slicing, the Office of Price Administration announced this week that the Agriculture Department has agreed to remove restrictions on bakers’ slicing of bread for home use. The ban had been in effect since Jan. 18.
The new order, effective immediately, means that bakers may again slice bread and rolls for home use, as well as for restaurants, hotels, institutions and commissaries. The ban was designed to save wax paper and to keep down the cost of bread by reducing the quantity of wrapping paper needed. The OPA declares that the supply of paper and wax is sufficient to lift the bread slicing order.
50 years ago
March 7, 1968
A Bi-State school bus driver with several O’Fallon grade school children aboard was arrested on a charge of speeding 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. Police said the arrest was Friday afternoon on State near Smiley Street. The driver was en route to Estelle Kampmeyer school to pick up more children. Chief of Police James Tiley said that Bi-State, holder of school transportation contracts for most area schools, had been warned about the speed of its drivers.
