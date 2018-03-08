Around Town: O’Fallon Fine Arts Showcase features talented students

THURSDAY, MARCH 8
O’Fallon Fine Arts Showcase: The sixth annual O’Fallon Fine Arts Showcase will take place on Thursday, March 8 at Fulton Junior High and will feature the multifaceted band, choir and art students of O’Fallon. Food trucks (Slice of the Hill, Food Lion, and Taco Cruz) will be on campus for a variety of dining options beginning at 5:30 p.m., and Sweet Katie Bee’s will be located in the foyer with a selection of cupcakes for dessert. The Art Gallery is open throughout the evening; musical performances begin at 6:30. Event will also include a 50/50 raffle, and a drawing for a seven-night vacation, plus $300 cash. Tickets will be available for sale that evening. This free event is open to the public, sponsored by Lifelong Music in O’Fallon Schools. For more information, visit www.LifelongMusicOFallon.org.
FRIDAY, MARCH 9
Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meet at noon on Friday, March 9 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Arrive early, socialize and order lunch. Speakers will be Katherine Ruocco, who running for circuit court judge of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit and possibly Nick Gailius, who is running for sheriff of St.Clair County. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend. There will be an executive board meeting of the officers of the Pachyderms immediately following the regular meeting.
SATURDAY, MARCH 10
Habitat For Humanity blessing: The ceremonial ground breaking and blessing for the fourth Lewis & Clark Habitat For Humanity O’Fallon chapter home is slated for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 10 at 204 Carson Drive. The ceremony will be conducted by Pastor Robert Downs of Faith Lutheran Church in O’Fallon. For more information, visit ofallonhabitat.org.
Corpus Christi Mouse Races: Corpus Christi Catholic Church will have “A Night at the Mouse Races” on Saturday, March 10 at the parish center, 205 Rasp St. in Shiloh. Doors open at 6 p.m., racing starts at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person in advance or $15 person at the door. (You can reserve a table for parties of eight or more.) Other fun games throughout the night will include 50-50, Mouse Roulette, Big 6 drawing, booze raffle, and a $5,000 raffle ($100/ticket with150 tickets sold). This event is BYOB, and you may bring your own food and drinks. For tickets or questions, calls 618-632-7614.
Metro-east Brick Derby: The second annual Metro-east Brick Derby, which features kids racing Lego cars, will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 10 at VFW Post 805, 221 W. 1st St. in O’Fallon. Car check-in begins at 9 a.m. There are two age brackets, 4-12 and 13 and up. Cost is $15 if kit is picked up on race day by 9:15 a.m. The kit includes special wheels, axles, weights and baseplate. Futher details are available on the website www.bricks4kids.com/stl-metroeast or call 618-218-5590. Prizes will be awarded. Proceeds benefit the metro-east chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse.
FRIDAY, MARCH 16
Deadline for Township Senior Committee Tickets: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5 p.m. on March 22 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents early. Cost is $3. The last day to purchase tickets is March 16. Tickets can be purchased at the Township Building.
SATURDAY, MARCH 17
St. Nicholas Catholic Church electronics recycling day: An electronics recycling day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Drive in O’Fallon. Items that will be accepted include computer towers, battery backups, electronic motors, floppy drives, DVD and VHS players, computer fans and components, printers, mice, keyboards, speakers modems and cables. Large and small appliances also will be accepted (anything with a power cord). A slight charge will be applied for TVs depending on the size. This is a great opportunity to dispose of unwanted or obsolete items correctly and help protect the environment.
TUESDAY, MARCH 20
Cardinal Creek Women’s Tee Off Coffee: The Cardinal Creek Women’s Golf Association will have a Tee Off Coffee at Cardinal Creek Golf Course clubhouse on Tuesday, March 20 at 9:30 am. It is open to civilian women. March 27 will be a free ladies’ clinic. The club plays on Tuesday mornings and has nine- and 18-hole groups. If you don’t have base access, call 744-1400 no later than 24 hours ahead to make arrangements. League points of contact are Donna at 618-624-4234 or Linda at 618-960-6173.
THURSDAY, MARCH 22
Young artists to display their works at Schmidt Art Center: Get a look at some of the area’s up-and-coming artistic talent when the William and Florence Schmidt Art Center at Southwestern Illinois College’s Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., hosts its annual High School Student Art Exhibition. The exhibition kicks off Thursday, March 22 with a 6-8 p.m. opening reception. Students present artwork created in a variety of media, including paint, photography, clay, mixed media, graphite, charcoal and more. An awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. In addition to the SWIC awards presentation, the winners of the 12th Congressional District High School Art Competition will be announced during the evening. If you can’t make it to the opening reception, be sure to stop by The Schmidt before the exhibition closes at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 5. For more information about this exhibition or Schmidt Art Center hours, call 618-222-5ART (5278) or visit swic.edu/theschmidt.
FRIDAY, MARCH 23
George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass return to SWIC: Southwestern Illinois College is hosting a night full of entertainment and music when George Portz and the Friends of Bluegrass make their annual appearance this spring. This one-night concert event takes place Friday, March 23 at 7 p.m. in the Belleville Campus Main Complex Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased over the phone at 618-235-2700, ext. 5205, using MasterCard, VISA or Discover. Tickets are also available in College Activities, Main Complex Room 1246. For more information, visit swic.edu or call College Activities at 618-235-2700, ext. 5205.
SATURDAY, MARCH 24
Bowl for Kids’ Sake: Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking individuals and teams who want to have fun and support children in their community! Companies, organizations, and individuals are invited to participate in Bowl for Kids’ Sake (BFKS) 2018. It’s easy to join in the fun. Form a bowling team of five individuals — or join a team as an individual bowler. Collect pledges before the event and come out to enjoy two free games of bowling, free shoe rental, a free T-shirt, and free pizza and the chance to win some awesome prizes. New for this year is the option to participate in Crazy Bowl. Events will be held at St. Clair Bowl from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24 and at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 6. Contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office at 618-398-3162 for information or check out the website www.bbbsil.org.
VFW .1K Run: O’Fallon VFW Post 805 will have its fifth annual .1K Run on March 24. Race at your own pace for a distance of .1K from the caboose in downtown O’Fallon IL to the VFW. The event benefits the VFW National Home for Children. Registration and pancake Breakfast will be from 8 to 9:45 a.m. The race starts at 10 a.m. Lunch and post-race refreshments and awards will be offered at the Post 805 canteen. Early registration is open until Monday, March 18 to guarantee a complete race packet with T-shirt and the .1K race sticker. However, registrations will be accepted up to and the day of the race. For more information, go online at vfw805point1k.com or call Sharon at 314-229-4661 or email info@vfw805point1k.com or pigsrunfree@gmail.com.
Women Empowering Women meeting: The next Women Empowering Women will be at Bella Milano on Monday, March 26 from 11:30 a.m.1 p.m. at Bella Milano in O’Fallon. Find updated information on the website wewillinois.com.
