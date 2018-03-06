O'Fallon Woman's Club awards young artists

The O'Fallon Woman's Club presented certificates to the winners of its annual art contest during a ceremony at O'Fallon Library on Saturday, March 3.
Nicholas Strobel, an eighth-grader at Amelia Carriel Junior High, won with his work, "Accept All."
Second-place winners were Kourtnie Macon, a seventh-grader at Joseph Arthur Middle School, and Madeline Sheehan, a seventh-grader at Fulton Junior High School. Macon's work was titled, "All Shades in Between," and Sheehan's was named, "Beauty of Love."
Amy Thompson, art chairperson for the O'fallon Woman's Club, along with Beth Lundy, club president, presented the awards and certificates.
Never miss a local story.
March is Youth Art Month, and the students' artwork will be on display throughout the month at the O'Fallon Public Library.
Comments