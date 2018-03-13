Around Town: Rock Springs Park renaming ceremony is this weekend

FRIDAY, MARCH 16
Deadline for Township Senior Committee Tickets: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5 p.m. on March 22 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents early. Cost is $3. The last day to purchase tickets is March 16. Tickets can be purchased at the Township Building.
SATURDAY, MARCH 17
St. Nicholas Catholic Church electronics recycling day: An electronics recycling day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Drive in O’Fallon. Items that will be accepted include computer towers, battery backups, electronic motors, floppy drives, DVD and VHS players, computer fans and components, printers, mice, keyboards, speakers modems and cables. Large and small appliances also will be accepted (anything with a power cord). A slight charge will be applied for TVs depending on the size. This is a great opportunity to dispose of unwanted or obsolete items correctly and help protect the environment.
SUNDAY, MARCH 18
Rock Springs Rotary Park renaming ceremony: The Rotary Clubs of O’Fallon will gather with the community and city leaders at Rock Springs Park for the renaming of the park as “Rock Springs Rotary Park” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 18. The city of O’Fallon voted to rename the park in recognition of the clubs’ significant contributions of both money and volunteer hours toward the improvements and amenities that make this park so special. Among the projects the clubs supported, the Rock Springs Nature Center (2004-2005); Dog Park Pavilion, Trail and Water Fountain (2004-2005); Rock Springs Playground (2013-2014); and most recently, the Rock Springs Fire Pit. Over the course of their service to this community park, the Rotary Clubs in O’Fallon have committed more than $200,000 and 1,800 man hours to make Rock Springs Park a fun and enjoyable place for the residents of O’Fallon. The Rotary Clubs in O’Fallon include O’Fallon, O’Fallon Sunrise and St. Clair County Sunset. Learn more about Rotary at www.rotary.org. On hand for the renaming ceremony will be Rotary International president nominee Mark Maloney, Rotary International director Greg Yank, and Rotary District 6510 governor Jill Pietrusinski, and O'Fallon Mayor Herb Roach, as well as many other distinguished guests and Rotarians. The ceremony is open to the public, and refreshments will be available.
TUESDAY, MARCH 20
Cardinal Creek Women’s Tee Off Coffee: The Cardinal Creek Women’s Golf Association will have a Tee Off Coffee at Cardinal Creek Golf Course clubhouse on Tuesday, March 20 at 9:30 am. It is open to civilian women. March 27 will be a free ladies’ clinic. The club plays on Tuesday mornings and has nine- and 18-hole groups. If you don’t have base access, call 744-1400 no later than 24 hours ahead to make arrangements. League points of contact are Donna at 618-624-4234 or Linda at 618-960-6173.
THURSDAY, MARCH 22
Young artists to display their works at Schmidt Art Center: Get a look at some of the area’s up-and-coming artistic talent when the William and Florence Schmidt Art Center at Southwestern Illinois College’s Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., hosts its annual High School Student Art Exhibition. The exhibition kicks off Thursday, March 22 with a 6-8 p.m. opening reception. Students present artwork created in a variety of media, including paint, photography, clay, mixed media, graphite, charcoal and more. An awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. In addition to the SWIC awards presentation, the winners of the 12th Congressional District High School Art Competition will be announced during the evening. If you can’t make it to the opening reception, be sure to stop by The Schmidt before the exhibition closes at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 5. For more information about this exhibition or Schmidt Art Center hours, call 618-222-5ART (5278) or visit swic.edu/theschmidt.
FRIDAY, MARCH 23
George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass return to SWIC: Southwestern Illinois College is hosting a night full of entertainment and music when George Portz and the Friends of Bluegrass make their annual appearance this spring. This one-night concert event takes place Friday, March 23 at 7 p.m. in the Belleville Campus Main Complex Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased over the phone at 618-235-2700, ext. 5205, using MasterCard, VISA or Discover. Tickets are also available in College Activities, Main Complex Room 1246. For more information, visit swic.edu or call College Activities at 618-235-2700, ext. 5205.
SATURDAY, MARCH 24
Bowl for Kids’ Sake: Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking individuals and teams who want to have fun and support children in their community! Companies, organizations, and individuals are invited to participate in Bowl for Kids’ Sake (BFKS) 2018. It’s easy to join in the fun. Form a bowling team of five individuals — or join a team as an individual bowler. Collect pledges before the event and come out to enjoy two free games of bowling, free shoe rental, a free T-shirt, and free pizza and the chance to win some awesome prizes. New for this year is the option to participate in Crazy Bowl. Events will be held at St. Clair Bowl from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24 and at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 6. Contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office at 618-398-3162 for information or check out the website www.bbbsil.org.
VFW .1K Run: O’Fallon VFW Post 805 will have its fifth annual .1K Run on March 24. Race at your own pace for a distance of .1K from the caboose in downtown O’Fallon IL to the VFW. The event benefits the VFW National Home for Children. Registration and pancake Breakfast will be from 8 to 9:45 a.m. The race starts at 10 a.m. Lunch and post-race refreshments and awards will be offered at the Post 805 canteen. Early registration is open until Monday, March 18 to guarantee a complete race packet with T-shirt and the .1K race sticker. However, registrations will be accepted up to and the day of the race. For more information, go online at vfw805point1k.com or call Sharon at 314-229-4661 or email info@vfw805point1k.com or pigsrunfree@gmail.com.
Women Empowering Women meeting: The next Women Empowering Women will be at Bella Milano on Monday, March 26 from 11:30 a.m.1 p.m. at Bella Milano in O’Fallon. Find updated information on the website wewillinois.com.
McKendree Society of Nursing trivia night: McKendree University’s Psi Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing will have a trivia night at the Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road in Fairview Heights, on Saturday, March 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. Raffles, games, and dessert auction will be held. Mulligans will be available for purchase. Cost is $80 per table (in advance) $90 per table at the door. Maximum of eight players per table. Please bring your own food and snacks, but no outside drinks/beverages. A cash bar will be available. Email Amy at ajpiontek@mckendree.edu to reserve your table or call 618-806-6022 for more information.
MONDAY, MARCH 26
O’Fallon Library Book Club meeting: O’Fallon Library Book Club will meet on Monday, March 26 to review "The Drunken Botanist: The Plants That Create The World's Great Drinks" by Amy Stewart, and afterward, pick up next month's selection, "The Trial" by Franz Kafka. The club meets upstairs at the library from 7 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, except December, to discuss the current selection and pick the next read. Any genre is possible, as long as there’s sufficient copies available for checkout. The helpful librarians order copies for pickup at the next meeting. No purchase is necessary. You’ll read something you might not have tried, do a book a month, and engage in some friendly banter — nothing intimidating nor stuffy. For more information, a list of past selections, and FAQs, go online at ofpl.info/events/bookclub or phone 618-632-3783.
SATURDAY, MARCH 31
Rotary Club of O'Fallon e-recycling day: The Sunrise Rotary Club of O'Fallon will sponsor an e-recycling day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 31 in the O'Fallon Township High School parking lot (on the east side of Weber Road, across from the soccer field). Items you can drop off for free include computers, network equipment, small appliances, printers, scanners/copiers, DVD players, VCRs, stereos, speakers, and telephones, basically anything with a cord. Items that include a fee are any tube or big screen television ($20) or any size CRT computer monitor (410).
