Around Town: U of I Extension to have “Taste of the Area” fundraiser

SATURDAY, MARCH 31
Rotary Club of O'Fallon e-recycling day:The Rotary Club of O’Fallon Sunrise is sponsoring electronic recycling drop-off at the O’Fallon Township High School on March 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 pm in the student parking lot. Bring any electronic item with a cord or battery to have it recycled for free. Please note, there is a fee for cathode ray tube (CRT) monitors and televisions ($20 per television or $10 per monitor). Recycling is conducted by SpectrumEcycle Solutions of St Louis. Simply pull into the parking lot behind OTHS off Weber Road and Sunrise Rotarians will help you unload your items for SpectrumEcycle to organize and haul away.
MONDAY, APRIL 2
Free Community Meals: Free, hot meals will be served restaurant-style each Monday evening in April at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East U.S. 50 in in O'Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
TUESDAY, APRIL 3
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The O’Fallon Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, April 3 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O'Fallon. Social hour starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The program will be by Matt Weld, who will teach the group to take professional-looking photographs of plants in the garden using a smartphone. The presentation include the basics of photo composition and lighting, combined with some tricks on how to get your smartphone camera to take pictures you'll be proud to post on Facebook. Weld is an artist, teacher, and techie who gardens in Shiloh. This event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find the O'Fallon Garden Club on Facebook. Membership dues in the club are $20 for individuals and $30 for a family.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4
Xi Chi meeting: Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of ESA International will have its monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. Those interested in becoming directly involved in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Easter Seals or Xi Chi’s Hope for Heroes Program, or who are interested in becoming involved and helping others, can contact Fran Harris Shaffer at 618-593-3488 or email at bootscutie@hotmail.com. If you want to check out Xi Chi Chapter or Epsilon Sigma Alpha and their activities go to Xi Chi's website at xi-chi.org for on Facebook at Xi Chi Chapter #5456 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha - ESA.
GEAG meeting: The Gateway East Artists’ Guild will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, April 4, at the Schmidt Arts Center in Belleville on the SWIC campus beginning at 6 p.m. During this meeting, which is open to the public, curator of the Schmidt Arts Center, Nicole Dutton, will review the current show. GEAG is an organization for art enthusiasts with all levels of skill, from nationally recognized artists to those who are just beginning. GEAG is a non-profit group that promotes the visual arts in the metro-east community. Visit GEAG.net for more information.
THURSDAY, APRIL 5
U of I Extension “Taste of the Area” fundraiser: The St. Clair County Extension and Education Foundation Board will have its fifth annual “Taste of the Area” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 5 at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Sample the offerings and specialties of more than 20 restaurants and food venders from Fairview Heights, O’Fallon, and Shiloh. T Tickets are $25 per person. Advanced tickets are highly encouraged, but tickets will be available at the door. Call 618-939-3434 for reservations, tickets, or for more information. The Foundation Board contributes to the funding of the St Clair County Extension Service. Working in cooperation with the University of Illinois, the Extension Service provides educational programs for St Clair County youth and adults in the primary areas of 4-H youth development; home horticulture, agriculture and natural resources; community and economic development; and, nutrition and food safety.
FRIDAY, APRIL 6
Metro East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meeting at noon on Friday April 6, at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Arrive early, socialize and order lunch. No speakers have been scheduled yet. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
TUESDAY, APRIL 17
O'Fallon to celebrate William Holden's 100th birthday: The O’Fallon Historical Society is preparing to celebrate the 100th birthday of award-winning actor William Holden, who was born in O'Fallon on April 17, 1918. The celebration will be on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the O'Fallon Historical Society Museum, 101 W. State St. It will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Organizers have been preparing a new exhibit of pictures and items from Holden’s early days in O’Fallon and throughout his movie career. The event will also include a silent auction on Holden DVDs to benefit the OHS. The celebration will include birthday cake and talk about his family, career, and plan on a few more surprises. The O'Fallon Library will host a William Holden Sunday matinee and party on Sunday, April 15. Holden starred in over 70 movies. He was one of the biggest box-office draws of the 1950s and 1960s. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1953 for his role in "Stalag 17."
THURSDAY, APRIL 19
O'Fallon Township Senior Committee meeting: The O'Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19 at the O'Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O'Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Deadline to order tickets is April 13. Tickets are available at the township office.
SUNDAY, APRIL 22
Corpus Christi chicken dinner: Corpus Christi Church is sponsoring a spring chicken dinner, featuring home-style fried chicken, on Sunday, April 22 at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp St. in Shiloh.. The new serving time is from 3 to 7 p.m. Cost is $11 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 years old. Take-outs will be available. Reservation for eight or more people in a party will be accepted by calling 618-632-7614 by April 20.
SATURDAY, APRIL 28
O’Fallon Moose golf tournament: The O'Fallon Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2608 will host its 12th annual Golf Classic on Saturday, April 28 at Tamarack Golf Club. Registration for the 18-hole, four-person scramble is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes green fees, cart, and meals. Cash prizes and other attendance prizes are included. Competitions for longest drive, putting, and closest to the pin are included in the activities. A portion of the proceeds will be distributed to local charities. For registration or more information on hole sponsorship opportunities, contact Mark Wingreen at 757-814-0427 or Jeff Jerashen at 618-401-5088.
