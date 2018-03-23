O'Fallon girls track at Granite City

Dallyn Beverly, a senior, jumps a hurdle in a meet on March 21 at Granite City where O’Fallon competed alongside Edwardsville, Alton and the host school. There were no results for the meet, as each coach just timed their own runners.
clibbra@bnd.com
Curt Libbra
O’Fallon sprinters, in blue from left, senior Ally Foote, senior Kiya Scott, and junior Kiera Hollins compete in a meet on March 21 at Granite City.
clibbra@bnd.com
Curt Libbra
Isabel Patten hands off to fellow freshman Jordan Patterson in a relay race on March 21 in a meet at Granite City.
clibbra@bnd.com
Curt Libbra
Faith Mayfield, a freshman, wins her heat in a meet on March 21 at Granite City.
clibbra@bnd.com
Curt Libbra
J’Annah Adkins, a junior, runs the hurdles for O’Fallon in a meet on March 21 at Granite City.
Curt Libbra
clibbra@bnd.com
Amy Wagner tosses the discus for O’Fallon at a meet on March 21 in Granite City.
clibbra@bnd.com
Curt Libbra
O’Fallon junior Ariana Hambright competes in the triple jump in a meet on March 21 at Granite City.
clibbra@bnd.com
Curt Libbra